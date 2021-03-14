15 years ago Drew Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints after spending his first five seasons with the San Diego Chargers. He has now announced his retirement.

The next stop for Brees is Canton. He ends his career with 80,358 passing yards, 571 touchdown passes to 243 interceptions, 280 yards per game, a 98.7 QB rating, and 53 game winning drives. In 2009 led the Saints to a Super Bowl win over the Indianapolis Colts.

Career-wise he got elected to 13 Pro-Bowls, was Player of the Week 25 times and five times he was the Player of the Month in the NFC, and was an All-Pro in 2006. Brees also won Comeback Player of the Year in 2004, in 2006 was the Walter Payton Man of the Year, 2008 and 2011 won the AP Offensive Player of the Year and in 2009 was the Super Bowl MVP.

Currently Brees ranks first all-time in completions, passing yards, second in passing attempts, touchdown passes, yards per game, game winning drives, fifth in passer rating, 13th in interceptions.

His only blemish was the lack of success in the playoffs. He went 9-9 in 18 appearances while throwing for 5,366 yards, 37 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Besides the Super Bowl win Brees and the Saints were also involved in one of the most memorable games in recent memory.

It was the shootout between New Orleans and the San Francisco 49ers though it didn’t go Brees‘ way. That game went down to the wire with Vernon Davis making an impressive catch in traffic for the game winning touchdown.

For Brees it’s hard to argue which was his best season since he put up incredible numbers. His overall record 172-114. Yet arguably it was 2011 when the Saints went 13-3. He threw for 5,476 yards, 46 touchdowns and 14 interceptions, he completed 71.2 percent of his passes, and had four game winning drives.

It appears that Jameis Winston is the successor to Brees with Taysom Hill as the backup. Yet New Orleans will also likely look to draft a quarterback as well.

Here is how Brees announced his retirement and the reactions on social media to it.

#Saints QB Drew Brees and family announce their retirement. pic.twitter.com/7f6tNh20KQ — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 14, 2021

Hats off for Drew Brees on his amazing Hall of Fame career. — Jan Payne (@JanPayn89037893) March 14, 2021

THANK YOU @drewbrees 1st & foremost for being a great person & ambassador for the NFL. THANK YOU for giving us the fans every single thing you had each & every day & leaving it on the field. THANK YOU for coming to NOLA when we were devastated by Katrina. THANK YOU FOR BEING YOU — David Zeigler (@dzig228) March 14, 2021

