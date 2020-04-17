Lifestyle: Things You MUST See Before You Die

The ongoing lockdown in most if not all countries worldwide, due to this invisible enemy that the whole world is battling, has only but made many realize the beauty of our precious world. After this dreaded lockdown period, the world will once again be a haven to explore the wonders we have always wished to visit.

The globe is full of breathtaking wonders both natural and man-made that should be on your bucket list. By achieving this you will look back in your old age and feel content that you have truly lived in this world and not just existed. Here are some of the must-see world wonders to visit when life goes back to normal.

The Great Wall of China

This is general name given to a series of several walls extending across roughly 4,000 miles of the historical northern borders of China. The walls are fortification systems constructed to protect the combined territories of ancient Chinese empires and states against their enemies. Although it is a man-made wonder, it’s quite an architectural marvel! Millions tour this place to witness the beautiful scenery. Get there at sunrise to beat the mass of tourists and brace yourself for a long, memorable walk!

The World of Bridges

Today some of the bridges around the globe, particularly man-made bridges, are marvelous sceneries you wouldn’t want to miss due to their sheer size and technical features. An example is the Kaiser Wilhelm bridge Bridge , located in Germany, which is Europe’s longest swing bridge. There is also the Danyang-Kunshan Grand Bridge, found between Shanghai and Nanjing in Jiangsu province, which is the longest bridge in the world measuring 164,800 meters in length. It’s construction was launched in 2006 and was completed in 2010 costing a whooping $85 billion with over 10,000 workers on the pay roll.

Hagia Sophia

This man-made wonder found in Turkey was initially a Greek Orthodox Christian patriarchal cathedral which was later converted to Ottoman imperial mosque. Other than the uniqueness of having housed two religions, the architectural and interior design of the building is pure genius. The Hagia Sophia is currently a museum in Istanbul waiting to be discovered by you.

The Grand Canyon

It’s one of the most prominent landmarks located in the US. It’s layered band of natural red rocks creates a beautiful scenery you wouldn’t want to miss when visiting Vegas. The layers of rock uncover millions of years of geological history. While standing within the Grand Canyon, you can’t help but feel its beauty and power rushing through your body. It’s a magical experience never to be missed if you are journeying throughout America.

Victoria Falls

Found on the border of Zambia and Zimbabwe, Victoria Falls is one of the world’s largest water fall due to it’s massive width. It’s home to many unique species of plants as well as animals. The is considered also the most beautiful landscape in the world, make a vacation out of it and head for a safari to see Africa in the wild in all its beauty.

This world is full of manmade and natural structures to see before we go! Thankfully, vaccines are in the works and this virus lockdown period will pass and we will be able to explore the world again soon!

