For most people of working age, the week is spent rushing from task to task, hitting deadlines for work projects and juggling emails. It is fair to say that our working worlds are ultra-busy in the main and as a result the weekend is something to be savored. Many people enjoy doing sports or social activities on their weekends to unwind and relax from the stresses of the week.

These might be indulging in a hobby such as bike riding or team sports such as soccer to less athletic but equally thrilling pastimes such as going to an amusement park and trying out the latest hair-raising rollercoaster rides. In this article three of the most fun weekend activities for thrills and fitness are discussed in detail.





1. Go to a shooting range

In America it is fair to say that firearms form an important and longstanding part of the history and culture of the country. Four out of ten Americans live in a household which has at least one gun and many Americans enjoy testing out their own customized weapons at shooting ranges and gun clubs. It can be thrilling to fire a gun at a range of targets and even to compete with other gun owners at such venues.

Many shooting range and gun club members are highly knowledgeable in the field of firearms and may be able to offer advice on how to build a rifle that is customized and built by the owner, which is an increasingly popular form of gun ownership. This can be done by ordering 80 jig equipment that is used to create some of the main parts of the rifle. Visit https://www.80percentarms.com/80-jigs/ to learn more about 80 jigs.

2. Try white water rafting

If you enjoy nature and mixing fitness with thrills, then white water rafting may be the perfect weekend activity for you. Imagine travelling at speed down rivers and waterways whilst using your skill and strength to navigate the perfect path through the foaming white water. With summer here, it is the perfect time to get out into the great outdoors and experience this extreme sport. If you are uncertain where some of the best white water rafting can be found in America, look here for further information. Remember that before undertaking such an activity you must ensure that you are at a satisfactory level of overall fitness and are proficient at swimming. White water rafting is a thrilling pursuit, but it is not without dangers, so it is also of paramount importance to ensure that you go with an experienced guide who knows every inch of the watercourses.

3. Downhill mountain biking

Another great weekend activity for adrenaline junkies here. If you enjoy travelling at speed and making crucial split-second judgements on the perfect racing line, then downhill mountain biking may be perfect for you. Even if you do not have a suitable bike (dual suspension is a must with disk brakes) you will find that a lot of bigger venues may be able to hire you one for a modest fee. If you are new to the sport, stick to beginner level trails and hills before moving onto more testing routes as your skills and confidence improves. Take some likeminded friends with you and you have the perfect recipe for a thrilling weekend.

