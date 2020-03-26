Lifestyle: What Affect Does CBD Have On Your Libido

CBD from cannabidiol is a compound that can be found in the cannabis plant and it is working wonders, helping with a lot of diseases and ailments. One of the best things is that it doesn’t cause you to be high like THC does. It has a multitude of different uses.

Manufacturers have been isolating CBD and adding it to various products, including all the ones that can help you in the bedroom. One of the best things is that it can really work wonders for the libido. How to take CBD oil is up to you, with all sorts of products being available, allowing users to self administer the compound in a variety of different ways. So does it really work or is it just media buzz? Has scientific research discovered any useful CBD oil facts? Let’s look at the research and find out more.

How Does It Help Libido?

To see just how better sex life can be achieved with this substance, let’s see how it all works inside the human body. Within the body are small ECS receptors which are part of an endocannabinoid system that can be activated by CDB. CBD sets off a series of bodily reactions that work to stimulate this particular system.

According to journal research published Annals of the New York Academy of Sciences, ECS receptors in sexual organs have been located. So what does this mean? CBD can actually increase libido men and women. Other research has found that products with CBD can also increase libido indirectly by decreasing anxiety.

Companies like the CBD Hunger Lab and others have been working to provide products that relieve people of their performance anxiety. A lot of people have performance anxiety with sex and so their sex drive decreases as a result. It can be difficult growing up and feeling both the pressure to perform correctly and the pressure to have sex. CBD can really help reduce performance anxiety and its symptoms, helping people to mellow out and feel at peace with their sex life.

Women, in particular, can experience an unwanted and horrible physical symptom of performance anxiety whereby the vagina forces itself closed. This can have debilitating consequences for their sex life and libido. If you’re wondering about how to increase female libido, a lot of CBD products can provide a lot of relief for women who succumb to this.

Cannabidiol has also been linked to a direct increase in sexual desire within the brain. Studies have tested the effects of various products and found that areas of the brain responsible for generating feelings of sexual arousal became active, concluding that these products may be promising for those who experience a low sex drive.

Other Libido Related Benefits

So what kind of other benefits are there? There have been some exciting studies that show cannabidiol products producing sexual benefits. A recent study undertaken in the journal BioMed Research International has shown CBD to improve sexual performance and ejaculatory function.

Erectile dysfunction is also something that CBD studies are indicating helps by improving blood flow towards the penis and relaxing blood vessels. Both of these factors combined can help promote a healthy sex life and allow people to be more confident, thereby resulting in an indirect increase in libido.

Many people often struggle with dry and painful sex. Lubricants can be a solution to this and many manufacturers have been adding CBD into their products to aid with sexual pleasure. Studies are currently being undertaken on the anti-inflammatory effect of CBD oil and its use in the bedroom. People have claimed that CBD helps to remove discomfort with sex and help with pain relief although studies to prove this 100% is not yet conclusive.

CBD Oil for Libido – The Takeaway Message

There’s no denying that a lot of exciting research is being undertaken and many studies have already proven the benefits of CBD oil in enhancing people’s libido and general sex life. We truly believe that this organic product can be beneficial for those in need. The future is likely to lead to a lot of exciting product developments that can really make a difference.

Have you ever used CBD oil for libido? What is a healthy sex life for you? Tell us about your experiences and thoughts in the comments section below.

Author's Bio:

