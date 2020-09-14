Living: 9 Awesome Bachelorette Party Activities

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















A bachelorette party should always be fun. Whether you are the bride, bridesmaid, or just a friend, this is one of those nights in your life you get to enjoy the most.

While it is fun, planning a bachelorette party is not easy. You need to come up with ideas to please the bride as well as everyone else who is attending. For that, you need to be very creative.

One of the best ways to make your bachelorette party a memorable one is by including different fun activities. And while there are so many activities you can choose from, hens night Gold Coast has some of the best ideas you can find in the market.

Below is a list of nine of the best activities you can use to make your bachelorette party a blast.

Bride: How well do you know Your Future Husband?

If you are looking for the most fun game, this is the best choice. But the bride has to be in on it since the game involves everyone else asking her questions. The idea is to find out if the bride knows her future husband well enough.

With the help of the groom, you can come up with a list of questions to ask the bride, and to make it even more fun, the guests can even bet on the question she gets right or wrong. The most important thing here is to make sure that the questions are not too sensitive.

Truth or Dare

Create a set of cards, some of them with questions and others with a dare. Make the questions as interesting and the dares as embarrassing as you can. For instance, you can ask questions like; how old were you when you had your first kiss? And for the dares, you can ask the participant to kiss a random guy in the club or even ask a random guy to buy them a drink.

Baking Bliss

If the bride loves pastry, you can organize a baking class for the bachelorette party. For this, you can either bake from scratch or buy some ready-made cookies or cakes for you to ice. You can make it even more fun by having the girls compete amongst themselves, and for this, you will need judges to decide who the winner is. There is no limitation to the things you can do in a baking class, you just need to be more creative and think outside the box.

Cocktail Bar and Restaurant

If you are dealing with an old-school or traditional bride, then this is the best option for you. Here the girls will chat with each other over some cocktail drinks and a three-course meal for the night. If you are looking for a relaxed party, this is it. And truth be told, this also the safest option if the groom is the jealous type.

A Nude Party

If you are looking to heat things up a little bit, then a nude party is an ideal option. Here, you will need to hire some male models to dance and entertain the girls for the night. No touching though! The idea is for you and your girlfriends to have fun just watching.

VIP Nightclub

This is one of the most dangerous yet one of the most fun options. Here you will meet men but not like those ones in a nude party. These men are not strippers, and so they have no rules to abide by. They are regular men who are ready and willing to interact with girls, and a bachelorette party is just perfect for that. With alcohol in play, anything can happen. But this is certainly fun.

A Party in a Private Luxury Yacht

Well, this can be expensive but if you can afford it, you will have a “once in a lifetime” kind of experience. The trick here is to be served by a topless waiter(s). The girls, the yacht, the alcohol plus topless waiters, nothing can beat that.

A Tour to the Winery

For those who think that a tour to the winery is not fun, think again! Have some lunch, sip some wine, visit the winery and later in the evening enjoy dinner with the girls before you go back to your hotel rooms. This is more fun than you think, especially if you and the girls are a little bit tipsy.

Scavenger Huntress

If you are looking for a bonding activity, well, this is it. Divide the girls into teams, and for each team, provide a list of items they can get. Make it more fun by asking the teams to get some wedding-related items such as a hand-made ring or even a photo of where the groom proposed, or where they first met, or even where they first shared a kiss. Set a venue and a deadline date when the girls will meet and start their treasure hunt. This is the perfect choice if you and the girls are looking to bond and have a good laugh together.

Conclusion

There are so many things you can do at a bachelor party. However, these are the nine best activities that can guarantee you and your girlfriends the most fun you have had in your life. The idea is to find the balance between what will make the bride happy, what will make everyone else happy, and how much it will cost the girls to attend the party. If you can do that, then planning a memorable bachelorette party will become very easy for you.

