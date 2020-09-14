Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers Is Still A BAAADDD Man!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Remember Aaron Rodgers? You know that so-called baaaddd man who was prematurely put out to pasture and unhappy when the Green Bay Packers selected his replacement in Jordan Love? Remember how he and second-year head coach Matt LaFleur were supposedly not on the same page? Yeah, apparently neither did he in his 43-34 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities.

In what was best described as a virtuoso performance, Rodgers completed 32-of-44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, with Davante Adams on the receiving end of two TD passes for 156 yards on 14 catches.

Rodgers’ two other touchdown passes ended up going to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard in what was an early statement game to all the so-called experts and critics calling for his time in Green Bay to be over due to the selection of Love.

In the age of Social Media and Fake News, its easy to get caught up on early knee jerk reactions and hot takes, and while some may want to try to call tis column one, here’s one undeniable FACT.

A-Rod is still a BAAAADDDD man. Period.

End of story.

Easily one of the top five quarterbacks of all-time, Rodgers displayed his trademark arm strength and accuracy, while also showcasing his now-legendary knack for putting the ball in the right spot on the move. All the so-called “experts’ who called him out and said that he was done for need to hit up the Packers PR department and apologize for such tomfoolery for being just stupid.

Oh, and mind you, this was against a team that—for better or worse—Rodgers has always struggled against, especially up the normally loud and very noisy Metrodome, and now US Bank Stadium, with no fans to disrupt his rhythm or the Packers offense, Rodgers treated the Vikings like the perennially lowly Browns in dissecting one of the league’s top defenses with ease.

No weapons or big free agent signing. Check.

Drafted a potential replace for a living legend. Check.

You heard it here first, but a motivated Rodgers with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for the NFL, as A-Rod and the Packers are going to be a problem this year.

