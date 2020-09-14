Home>#INSCMagazine>Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers Is Still A BAAADDD Man!
Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports
#INSCMagazine Hot Takes! Opinion/Editorial Sports

Green Bay Packers: Aaron Rodgers Is Still A BAAADDD Man!

14 Sep 2020
740
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 111

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Remember Aaron Rodgers? You know that so-called baaaddd man who was prematurely put out to pasture and unhappy when the Green Bay Packers selected his replacement in Jordan Love? Remember how he and second-year head coach Matt LaFleur were supposedly not on the same page? Yeah, apparently neither did he in his 43-34 demolition of the Minnesota Vikings in the Twin Cities.

In what was best described as a virtuoso performance, Rodgers completed 32-of-44 passes for 364 yards and four touchdowns, with Davante Adams on the receiving end of two TD passes for 156 yards on 14 catches.


Rodgers’ two other touchdown passes ended up going to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard in what was an early statement game to all the so-called experts and critics calling for his time in Green Bay to be over due to the selection of Love.

In the age of Social Media and Fake News, its easy to get caught up on early knee jerk reactions and hot takes, and while some may want to try to call tis column one, here’s one undeniable FACT.

A-Rod is still a BAAAADDDD man. Period.

End of story.

Easily one of the top five quarterbacks of all-time, Rodgers displayed his trademark arm strength and accuracy, while also showcasing his now-legendary knack for putting the ball in the right spot on the move. All the so-called “experts’ who called him out and said that he was done for need to hit up the Packers PR department and apologize for such tomfoolery for being just stupid.

Oh, and mind you, this was against a team that—for better or worse—Rodgers has always struggled against, especially up the normally loud and very noisy Metrodome, and now US Bank Stadium, with no fans to disrupt his rhythm or the Packers offense, Rodgers treated the Vikings like the perennially lowly Browns in dissecting one of the league’s top defenses with ease.

No weapons or big free agent signing. Check.

Drafted a potential replace for a living legend. Check.

You heard it here first, but a motivated Rodgers with a chip on his shoulder is bad news for the NFL, as A-Rod and the Packers are going to be a problem this year.

 

Facebook Comments

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles
#INSC #INSCMagazine Fashion/Style Uncategorized

Style: How To Reinvent Your Look

Robert D. Cobb
By Alicia Baker Men, as with most things, tend to stick to the basics. A simple shirt and trousers combo,
Featured Front Page NFL San Francisco 49ers Sports Spotlight

2014 NFL Free Agency: 49ers Retain Wide Receiver Anquan Boldin

Robert D. Cobb
[caption id="attachment_22951" align="aligncenter" width="400"] Stephen Dunn- Getty Images[/caption] The San Francisco 49ers have re-signed wide receiver Anquan Boldin to a two-year deal reportedly worth $12 million dollars
NHL Sports Uncategorized

Florida Panthers vs Detroit Red Wings live stream: Watch NHL online

Robert D. Cobb
Welcome back my NHL fans... Anyway, thanks for joining me again. I hope everything worked out well for you the last

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.