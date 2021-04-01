Moving into a care home as a senior citizen can be difficult and distressing. Leaving a home that has been your safe space for years, a home that’s filled with memories, isn’t easy on anybody, but these moves are necessary if they are struggling to live independently. Moving into a care home allows your elderly relative access to professional carers who can assist them with medication management, grooming, food prep, and even arrange social activities with other residents in the home. If you have recently moved an elderly relative into care, or are thinking about it, here are some ways you can help to make sure they are happy there.

Let Them Be Involved in the Decision

If your elderly relative still can make decisions for themselves, then you should let them have their say about which home they end up in. Although they might be reluctant to move into one at all, allowing them to decide which home they end up in will help them feel more comfortable and in control. They need to be happy with the home they move into, and they will tell you which one they felt most at home in when you went to visit.

Keep in Regular Contact

One of the reasons senior citizens might be reluctant to go into a home is they worry they will be forgotten about. No one wants to feel like a burden or dismissed by their loved ones, so you must stay in regular contact with them, especially until they get more settled in their new surroundings. If you can visit in person each week, make sure you’re calling them at least twice a week, so they don’t feel abandoned, and you can check how they’re doing in their new home.

Ask Them if They’re OK

When you do have your chats on the phone with them, or when you go to visit, remember to ask them outright if they’re OK. Sometimes people don’t like to say if they’re unhappy with loved ones, don’t worry, or if there is any abuse happening in the home from the carers or other residents, they might be scared to speak out. If you think something might be wrong, make sure you ask and let them know it’s OK to tell you and that you’re there to help.

Look Out for Signs of Abuse

As your relative might not be forthcoming with information about being abused in the home, it’s useful to know what signs to look out for. If they appear to have bruising or fractures, if it’s clear their hygiene is poor, and no one has helped them a bath or getting dressed properly. Bedsores are also a cause for concern, and if they appear to be malnourished or their medications have not been administered correctly. If you suspect abuse or it has been confirmed, call specialist attorneys like Brown and Crouppen, who can help with nursing home abuse.

Ask Other Residents

If you are worried about the welfare of your relative in these homes, ask other residents if anything is going on. This could be if you’re worried about abuse or just how well your relative is settling into the care home generally. Other residents or even their relatives might be able to tell you if everything is OK or if you need to be concerned.

Moving into a care home isn’t easy, but sometimes it is necessary. Use these tips to help make sure you’re elderly relative is happy in care and so you can have peace of mind.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

