Everyone who faced a difficult process of maintenance at least once knows all the intricacy of the situation. Without high-quality power tools, the repairs may appear a real hell in a few hours. They are needed at every stage and facilitate the life of anyone. Efficient tools offered by UK Planet Tools are the best representatives of helpers in everyday routines. One of the most outstanding devices is the Makita Cordless Reciprocating Saw 18v. It is the first thing to order if you decided to buy Makita tools.

Makita Cordless Reciprocating Saw 18v

A reciprocating saw is an effective battery-powered tool. The mechanism is based on the push-and-pull motion of the blade. Makita 18v reciprocating saw brushless is widely used in works connected with construction or demolishing. It consists of a blade in the form of a jigsaw and a handle. Besides, the handle is designed in such a way that it is convenient to apply the reciprocating saw to the vertical surfaces.





Characteristics of Best Makita 18v Reciprocating Saw

The recip saw can vary in design, power, speed, and other significant characteristics. Speaking about Makita reciprocating saw 18v brushless, it has the following features:

– The capacity of the battery of 4.0 Ah

– The cutting wood capacity up to 255 mm

– Vibration cutting chipboard reaching 15.5 m\sec

– Relatively light weight up to 4 kg

– 18V voltage

– Brushless motor

UK Planet Tools provides every customer with an amazing power tools at a reasonable price. Depending on your needs and money, you can purchase either a saw bare unit or a complete pack with a saw unit, one or two batteries, charger, and adaptor included.

Giving preference to a Makita tool, you make a long-run investment into your future tranquility and excellent repairing results. UK Planet Tools is always glad to help you in selecting and obtaining a perfect device.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

