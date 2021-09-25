Businesses, no matter their size or sector, have taken a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, but small businesses, in particular, have suffered the most from the myriad ravages the virus has unleashed upon the world. It’s tough at the best of times for a small business to compete on a level playing field with the big brands, but post-pandemic it’s about to get a lot tougher. That’s why e-commerce consultant Rick Contreras believes it is vital for small businesses to digitize their operation if they wish to survive and thrive.

“Digital and online was one of the few sectors that expanded during the pandemic,” explained Rick Contreras. “And for all other businesses from top to bottom, there was a simple pattern, those who had already successfully implemented digital transformation survived the worst of the pandemic, those who didn’t or failed to quickly adopt digitalization saw their customers and profits take a drastic nose-dive.”





As someone who for years has advised countless e-commerce sellers how to make a global marketplace like Amazon work for their advantage and utilize the right strategies to make them stand head and shoulders above the competition, Rick Contreras is no stranger to the huge benefits of digitalization. Yet now he feels he is a man on the mission and racing against the clock to convince every small business on the planet that digitalization is the way forward.

The entrepreneur explained, “What you have to remember is, during the pandemic, there was huge consumer demand for e-commerce. People were trapped in their homes but wanted to browse and buy more than ever. The retailers who invested in their online presence reaped the rewards. Things have now changed forever. There is no going back to the way we used to do things. Platform-based business models and online operations are the future. It’s a simple choice- go digital or go bust!”

ENDS

