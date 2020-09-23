Man Sells Son’s Paintings To Raise Money For Rescue Attempt

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Nachum Tzvi is a school-aged boy who has been taken hostage by his Rosh Yeshiva and the school under this man’s supervision. Although there has been no violence to come out of this situation, this is a textbook case of brainwashing.

“My son has been taken from me. He’s been indoctrinated by his Rosh Yeshiva ​in a​ corrupt​ school, believing that he should not keep the fifth commandment, and lose all honor for his father. He comes from a broken home, and the Rosh Yeshiva pounced on this history like a predator.”

In order to rescue his son, the father plans to sell his son’s paintings to raise money, which will ultimately be used towards rescue efforts to bring his son back from the school. “Somehow, the Rosh Yeshiva and the school have gone to great lengths to disparage me to my own son. We are now at the point where he refuses to stay in the home with me — even when I offer him $1,000 a day just to give me the chance to mend our relationship. Instead, he chooses to listen to the Rosh Yeshiva and work for free at the school’s summer camp.”

Each painting comes with a story, and all of the proceeds will be directed into a fund that will be used to publicize the Rosh Yeshiva’s efforts to indoctrinate and essentially control students that he’s been entrusted to supervise and guide into their adult lives.

“We need all of the help we can get — this isn’t just about my own son. It’s about all of the other boys at this school who have since lost their relationships with their fathers. I want my son back, and I’m willing to do whatever it takes to get him back.”

https://meandnachumtzvi.com/gallery

