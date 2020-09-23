Add Luxury and Comfort to Your Home: 3 Features to Consider

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Adding luxury features can increase the functionality and comfort of your home. By using the best available products, materials, and technology to spruce up your property, you can create an abode that is healthy for you, your family, and even good for the environment.

Today, there are plenty of home additions that can make your dwelling place more luxurious and comfortable, both inside and outside. These include expanding its square footage, upgrading the interior, constructing outdoor features like swimming pools and landscaping.

If budget is a concern, installing the most suitable home feature without breaking the bank is possible with the help of experienced construction companies and swimming pool builders in Dubai (or wherever you are located).

To get you started, here are three must-have home additions to consider:

Bespoke joinery

Bespoke joinery has become one of the most essential design considerations these days for the following reasons:

Made to match – If you want to have a complete refit, experts in bespoke joinery can design and create a new kitchen to match what you already have. But if you choose to have a partial refit, they can construct drawers and cabinets that suit your kitchen . This is actually a common option for most homeowners looking to revitalize heavy traffic areas showing wear and tear.

– If you want to have a complete refit, experts in bespoke joinery can design and create a new kitchen to match what you already have. But if you choose to have a partial refit, they can . This is actually a common option for most homeowners looking to revitalize heavy traffic areas showing wear and tear. Made to measure – Wooden features that are made to measure will make a huge difference to your home renovation project. Rest assured that these will be built to the required exact measurements. Doing this can lengthen the lifespan of the joinery by minimizing the stress it undergoes every day.

– Wooden features that are made to measure will make a huge difference to your home renovation project. Rest assured that these will be Quality – Attention to detail makes bespoke joinery stand out. Experts pay extreme care and attention when building joinery, ensuring that every piece is made with the highest quality to suit your taste and preferences .

– Attention to detail makes bespoke joinery stand out. Experts pay extreme care and attention when building joinery, ensuring that . Unique – Being unique is among the best benefits of bespoke joinery. Construction companies in Dubai and around the world can transform your ideas into reality. By working with these experts, you can create something that is not just of high quality but is also aligned with your creative ideas.

If you are looking for an impressive and high-quality finish, joinery experts can build almost everything you might need, including wardrobes, staircases, cabinets, tables, shades, tables, and gazebos.

Solar panels

Solar panels convert light energy into direct currents to produce electricity. The introduction of these appliances is one tremendous progress in technology, giving the world a sustainable power supply option for all applications.

Installing solar panels in your home provides many benefits. These include:

Reduced energy bills : Capturing energy from the sun is free. Solar panels can even generate more power than you consume, especially on hot summer days. While sunny places can produce more solar energy, these tech appliances can collect solar energy even during cloudy weather.

: Capturing energy from the sun is free. Solar panels can even generate more power than you consume, especially on hot summer days. While sunny places can produce more solar energy, these tech appliances can collect solar energy even during cloudy weather. Significant savings: Annual energy costs can be high, including residential energy and transportation. Solar panels can minimize or even eliminate these costs once they are installed.

Annual energy costs can be high, including residential energy and transportation. Higher resale value: Property resale value is increased per installed kilowatt , and homebuyers are aware that investing in solar panels does not come cheap. So, with the system already installed, you can demand a higher price for your property if you put it on the market later on.

Property resale value is , and homebuyers are aware that investing in solar panels does not come cheap. So, with the system already installed, you can demand a higher price for your property if you put it on the market later on. Protected roofing: With solar panels, roof life is extended since it also protects your roofing from harmful elements like snow, debris, and rain. Solar panels make your home energy-efficient during the summer while also ensuring the extreme heat of the sun won’t reach your roof directly – instead, it will be absorbed by the panels, keeping your home temperature low .

With solar panels, roof life is extended since it also like snow, debris, and rain. Solar panels make your home energy-efficient during the summer while also ensuring the extreme heat of the sun won’t reach your roof directly – instead, it will be absorbed by the panels, . Environment-friendly: Solar panels help combat greenhouse gas emissions. They also minimize everyone’s collective dependence on fossil fuels. When fossil fuels are burned to yield electricity, harmful gases are emitted which, in turn, contribute to global climate change and air pollution. Fossil fuels are a finite resource too, so the cost of traditional electricity fluctuates constantly. Moreover, solar panels don’t require water to produce electricity, so they don’t affect the world’s water supply.

Outdoor pool and landscape

Your outdoor living space should be as luxurious and comfortable as the indoors. You can improve your landscape and consider having a swimming pool.

Most homeowners hesitate to add an outdoor pool because of the upkeep and maintenance required. However, aside from giving you a place for rest and relaxation, there are other reasons you might want to consider:

Swimming is the best form of exercise: Getting a full-body workout doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym. If you have a pool, taking a few laps each day is enough. You can even try aqua aerobics . Also, an outdoor pool will entice your little ones to put on their swimming outfits and be more active instead of watching TV and playing Xbox games for entertainment.

Getting a full-body workout doesn’t necessarily mean going to the gym. If you have a pool, is enough. You can even try . Also, an outdoor pool will instead of watching TV and playing Xbox games for entertainment. A pool creates a tranquil setting: Adding a swimming pool is a great way to create a peaceful setting that softens the edges of your house . The gentle sound of the filter and the crystal clear water can transform your property into a serene private sanctuary.

Adding a swimming pool is a great way to create a peaceful setting that . The gentle sound of the filter and the crystal clear water can transform your property into a serene private sanctuary. You can save money by having your own pool: Though pool maintenance is not cheap, owning a pool can help you enjoy significant savings in other aspects. For instance, you don’t have to spend anything to take your children out for fun and entertainment because they can spend hours swimming in your pool. You don’t have to plan for a vacation because you can have a staycation with your family right there in your house anytime you want — pool included!

Though pool maintenance is not cheap, owning a pool can help you enjoy significant savings in other aspects. For instance, you don’t have to spend anything to take your children out for fun and entertainment because they can spend hours swimming in your pool. You don’t have to plan for a vacation because right there in your house anytime you want — pool included! The sight of water is great for mental health: Water can help keep you calm. From staring into its depths to listening to soothing splashing sounds, having a pool nearby can work wonders on your mental health. Whenever you need to compose yourself or do some deep thinking, sitting next to the pool is a great way to focus and reflect. Moreover, going for laps or just floating around on inflatables can help relieve stress.

Aside from building an outdoor swimming pool, improving your landscape can add more entertainment space to your outdoor living area. You can also include an outdoor kitchen where you can showcase what you have learned from the professional chef training you attended when hosting gatherings with your family and friends.

Great additions

Transforming your home to make it more luxurious and comfortable is an investment that you can enjoy for the rest of your life. Make sure you work only with reputable construction companies to guarantee excellent quality work on all the home additions you want.

