Choosing the right cologne that suits your personality is often a time-consuming and expensive task. When you find the right fragrance, your “signature” cologne, women will associate that pleasant scent with your character.

Some colognes suggest a safe and friendly environment while others offer a sexy and mysterious one depending on your notes (base, medium, top), dry (the period that lasts the longest on you, usually three to four hours), projection, and wake (the scent you leave behind).

All of these aspects are important in finding the right cologne for you and I intend to help you with this choice.

From Ralph Lauren to Dolce & Gabbana to celebrity colognes, there are many types to choose from and not all colognes are for all men. For example, some fragrances imply a sporty and youthful aura while others suggest a more mature and elegant one. Some are more suitable for summer nights and others are more suitable for fall days. In a world of thousands of options, we are often frustrated by the sheer number of options and simply go for the most popular brand because we’ve heard of it somewhere or seen it in a commercial.

This is a mistake. Do some research and you’ll be happy with yourself once you find your signature piece.

Don’t be fooled by the price of the colognes. Sometimes the mid-priced cologne will be similar or even superior to the high-end brands. These companies are often relying on your past successes and reputations, so be careful when purchasing their new lines unless you know exactly what you’re getting into. They spend millions of dollars on their respective advertising campaigns and can be very seductive to the consumer.

Having the right fragrance is a huge advantage in the often-competitive dating scene. You want to make an impression and you want to be fondly remembered. Whether you’re in college trying to find the right person to impress that girl in economics, or you’re a recent divorcee and shyly returning to the dating world, you want all the help you can get. You don’t want to be the guy who showers with the first cologne he saw in department stores or the guy who liquefies with a cheap body spray; let others make those mistakes.

After all, they are our competition. We live in a world that is based on first impressions, so make the first one count!

