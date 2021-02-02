Male pattern baldness, which is also called androgenic alopecia, is the most common type of hair loss in men. You may have male pattern baldness if your hair loss begins at the temples or the crown of the head.

The hair loss is usually permanent, but there are ways to slow the progression of it. Male pattern baldness does not indicate a medical disorder, but it may affect self-esteem or cause anxiety. Therefore, it’s wise to take action as soon as you notice it so you can feel more confident and love the way you look.

What Causes Male Pattern Baldness?

Genetics and having a family history of male pattern baldness may be one cause of it. Studies have found that male pattern baldness is associated with the male sex hormones called androgens. One of the functions of androgens is regulating hair growth. Your hairs have a growth cycle but in this case, the growth cycle for each hair ends and no new hair grows in its place. There are usually no side effects with male pattern baldness, but it may negatively impact your mood and outlook of yourself and your appearance. Confirm there are no other health conditions causing your hair loss with your doctor if you have other symptoms present.

Address it with A Prescription

On a positive note, there are treatment options to help you deal with male pattern baldness. While it’s not possible to reverse the hair loss, it is possible to slow the process down or even stop it completely with the right treatment, such as Finasteride. It is used to treat hair loss with good results and should be a prescription you should consider taking if you want to slow the progress and ensure your hair stays intact for longer.

Consider A Hair Transplant

A hair transplant may be another treatment option you want to consider. It’s a type of surgery that moves hair you already have to fill an area with thin or no hair. It consists of removing tiny plugs of hair from areas where the hair is continuing to grow and placing them in areas that are balding. However, keep in mind that it’ll require multiple sessions and can be costly. Minor scarring and possibly infection can occur.

Lifestyle Changes

There are also lifestyle changes you can make to address male pattern baldness and hopefully stop it in its tracks. For instance, you should quit smoking immediately. Smoking can cause hair loss, in addition to facial wrinkles and premature graying of hair. Also, a scalp massage is not only relaxing but massaging the scalp stimulates the hair follicles. It’s worth trying if you want to have thicker hair over time.

It’s also important that you consume a healthy diet and find ways to reduce your stress if you want to treat male pattern baldness effectively.

Try adding these types of foods to your diet for positive results and a healthier lifestyle:

Iron-rich foods, including lean beef, beans, green leafy vegetables, iron-fortified grains, and eggs.

Foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, such salmon, mackerel, tuna, flax seeds, egg yolks, hemp seeds, and walnuts.

High-protein foods, like eggs, lean meats, and seafood

You should also confirm you’re drinking plenty of water each day. There are also oils and other natural remedies and treatments such as onion juice and green tea you may want to try.

As for stress, it can also cause and speed up your hair loss. Therefore, try to implement strategies and habits in your life that help you reduce your stress, such as exercising, listening to music, spending time in nature, and meditating. Getting enough sleep will not only improve your life and outlook but also ensure you feel good and aren’t as anxious or stressed out.

Conclusion

It’s also wise to be as gentle and easy-going on your locks as possible when you’re combing or styling your hair. Pulling, twirling, and twisting your hair all the time may lead to hair loss down the road. Do your best to avoid bleaching your hair and using hot oils on it as well.

It’s time to hit the brakes on male pattern baldness and get your hair back on track to ensure it’s as plentiful as possible. Put these ideas into action and you’ll be on your way to improving your looks and preserving your hair. Now is the time to address it head-on and begin to figure out which treatment option is best and most suitable for you and your hair.

