Michigan State vs Iowa FREE LIVE STREAM Reddit (11/7/20) |Watch NCAAF, college football online | Time, TV, channel

Michigan State vs. Iowa: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. After back-to-back close losses to open a Big Ten-only 2020 football season, Iowa (0-2) seeks to get into the win column Saturday when it hosts Michigan State (1-1) at Kinnick Stadium.

Live Stream: Michigan State vs Iowa Online here

Iowa vs. Michigan State game details

Kickoff time: 11 a.m. CT

TV: ESPN

Live stream: WatchESPN

Mobile stream: Download the ESPN app

Radio: WMT-AM 600, KXIC-AM 800 [Complete list of affiliates]

Satellite radio: Sirius XM 210

Listen online: TuneIn

Iowa vs. Michigan State predictions

Mike Hlas — Michigan State QB Rocky Lombardi has a wonderful football name, but my faves in major-college football 2020 are Sincere McCormick, Spencer Rattler, Smoke Monday and Storm Duck. They’re real names, and they’re spectacular. Iowa 31, Michigan State 17

Jeff Johnson — Last week, I just couldn’t see Iowa dropping to 0-2. This week, I just can’t see Iowa dropping to 0-3. Iowa 27, Michigan State 20

J.R. Ogden — Starting to think this is going to be a long season for the Hawkeyes. A very long season. Michigan State 21, Iowa 10

Ben Visser — Could be a Rocky game for Michigan State. Iowa 24, Michigan State 21

Beth Malicki — My pick ’ems are shaping up to be a more accurate guess than most pollsters’ election predictions, which isn’t saying much. Iowa 20, Michigan State 17

Todd Brommelkamp — Good spot to catch MSU off a big rivalry win. That’s all I can do to justify any faith in this pick. Iowa 21, Michigan State 17

Who’s Playing

Michigan State @ No. 16 Iowa

Current Records: Michigan State 1-1; Iowa 0-2

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Michigan State Spartans and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at noon ET Saturday at Kinnick Stadium. MSU isn’t favored, but they just beat the odds in their last game, so don’t count them out.

The Spartans decided to play defense against itself last week, but the squad still came out ahead despite their 100 penalty yards. They narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Michigan Wolverines 27-24. MSU QB Rocky Lombardi was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 323 yards on 32 attempts.

Speaking of close games: Iowa was first on the board but had to settle for second at the end of their matchup against the Northwestern Wildcats last week. It could have gone either way late during winning time for the Hawkeyes or Northwestern, but it was Northwestern snatching the 21-20 victory. Iowa was up 17 to nothing at the end of the first quarter but couldn’t hold on to the lead. QB Spencer Petras had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw three interceptions with only 4.32 yards per passing attempt.

Michigan State’s victory lifted them to 1-1 while Iowa’s loss dropped them down to 0-2. We’ll find out if the Spartans can add another positive mark to their record or if Iowa can shake off the defeat and take the spring out of Michigan State’s step. How to watch Iowa vs. Michigan State: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds.

