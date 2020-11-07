Nebraska vs Northwestern FREE LIVE STREAM Reddit (11/7/20) |Watch NCAAF, college football online | Time, TV, channel

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch Nebraska vs. Northwestern: Kickoff time, TV channel, live stats. The Northwestern Wildcats are looking for their third-straight win to start the season when they take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers Saturday at 12:00 p.m. ET in Evanston, IL.

Live Stream: Nebraska vs Northwestern Online here

The Cornhuskers (0-1) did not play last week as their game against the Wisconsin Badgers was canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests. In Week 1 against the Ohio State Buckeyes the Cornhuskers struggled as many teams do in Columbus, losing 52-17 on the road.

The Cornhuskers’ defense allowed quarterback Justin Fields to complete 95.2 percent of his passes along with 300-plus yards of total offense and three total touchdowns. They also allowed two Ohio State wide receivers to record at least 100 receiving yards each. Nebraska’s offense, led by junior dual-threat quarterback Adrian Martinez, was the lone bright spot. He had 12 completions on 15 attempts for 105 yards. He did not have a passing touchdown but had a rushing touchdown and led Nebraska is rushing yards with 85.

Northwestern (2-0) is coming off of a tight 21-20 road win over the Iowa Hawkeyes. Iowa jumped out to a 17-0 first-half lead, but Wildcats roared back, outscoring the Hawkeyes 21-3. Northwestern’s defense got the game-sealing interception off of Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras late in the fourth quarter, who had three interceptions.

As for the Wildcats’ offense, senior quarterback Peyton Ramsey had 11 completions on 18 attempts for 130 yards and an interception. Ramsey also contributed 26 yards on the ground. Junior running back Isaiah Bowser led both teams in rushing with 85 yards on 25 carries. This season, Bowser has a modest 155 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Who’s Playing

Nebraska @ Northwestern

Current Records: Nebraska 0-1; Northwestern 2-0

What to Know

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field. The Cornhuskers and the Northwestern Wildcats will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET Saturday at Ryan Field. The odds don’t look promising for Nebraska, but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

Nebraska had to start their season on the road two weeks ago, and it wasn’t the start they were hoping for. They were dealt a punishing 52-17 loss at the hands of the Ohio State Buckeyes. Nebraska was down 38-17 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from. The losing side was boosted by QB Adrian Martinez, who accumulated 105 passing yards in addition to rushing for one TD and 77 yards.

Meanwhile, Northwestern dodged a bullet last week, finishing off the Iowa Hawkeyes 21-20. The win came about thanks to a strong surge after the first quarter to overcome a 17 to nothing deficit. No one had a standout game offensively for Northwestern, but they got scores from RB Jesse Brown and WR Kyric McGowan.

The Cornhuskers came out on top in a nail-biter against the Wildcats when the two teams previously met in October of last year, sneaking past 13-10. Will Nebraska repeat their success, or does Northwestern have a better game plan this time around? We’ll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Ryan Field — Evanston, Illinois

TV: Big Ten Network

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Wildcats are a 3.5-point favorite against the Cornhuskers, according to the latest college football odds.Watch Northwestern vs. Nebraska: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

