Michigan vs. Indiana FREE LIVE STREAM Reddit (11/7/20) |Watch NCAAF, college football online | Time, TV, channel

#23 Michigan vs. #13 Indiana: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. The Michigan Wolverines will face the Indiana Hoosiers in Big Ten action on Saturday afternoon from Memorial Stadium.

The Wolverines are coming into this game after a disappointing loss to their rivals, Michigan State last weekend. Jim Harbaugh will have his squad ready looking to rebound from the tough loss. Indiana is 2-0 on this young season beating tough teams including Penn State and Rutgers.

This should be a fantastic Big Ten matchup, don’t miss it! Here is everything you need to know to stream the game tonight.

#23 Michigan vs. #13 Indiana

When: Saturday, November 7

Time: 12:00 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS1

Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

Prediction: Indiana has beat two tough teams in Penn State and Rutgers, this will be a big test for them when the Wolverines come to town looking for a bounce-back game. The way the Hoosiers are playing you have to take the points with Indiana today.

Who’s Playing

No. 14 Michigan @ Indiana

Current Records: Michigan 1-1; Indiana 2-0

What to Know

The Indiana Hoosiers are 0-5 against the Michigan Wolverines since November of 2015, but they’ll have a chance to close the gap a little bit Saturday. The Hoosiers and Michigan will face off in a Big Ten battle at noon ET at Memorial Stadium. IU is out to stop a three-game streak of losses at home.

IU decided to play defense against itself last week, but the team still came out ahead despite their 94 penalty yards. They enjoyed a cozy 37-21 victory over the Rutgers Scarlet Knights. IU QB Michael Penix Jr. was slinging it as he passed for three TDs and 238 yards on 26 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown.

Special teams collected 13 points for IU. K Charles Campbell delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

Meanwhile, it was close but no cigar for Michigan as they fell 27-24 to the Michigan State Spartans last week. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for the Wolverines to swallow was that they had been favored by 21.5 points coming into the matchup. No one had a standout game offensively for Michigan, but they got scores from RB Blake Corum and RB Hassan Haskins.

Indiana’s win lifted them to 2-0 while Michigan’s defeat dropped them down to 1-1. The Hoosiers caused 5 turnovers against RU, so Michigan will need to take especially good care of the ball.

Odds

The Wolverines are a 4-point favorite against the Hoosiers, according to the latest college football odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wolverines as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Michigan have won all of the games they’ve played against Indiana in the last six years.

Nov 23, 2019 – Michigan 39 vs. Indiana 14

Nov 17, 2018 – Michigan 31 vs. Indiana 20

Oct 14, 2017 – Michigan 27 vs. Indiana 20

Nov 19, 2016 – Michigan 20 vs. Indiana 10

Nov 14, 2015 – Michigan 48 vs. Indiana 41.watch Indiana vs. Michigan: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds.

