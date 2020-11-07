How to watch SMU vs. Temple football on TV, live stream

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















SMU vs. Temple: NCAA college football live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, predictions. How to watch Temple vs. SMU football game. The 18th-ranked SMU Mustangs will be looking to keep pace in the AAC when they take on the Temple Owls Saturday at 12 p.m. ET in Philadelphia. In last season’s matchup, SMU blew out Temple 45-21 at home.

Live Stream: SMU vs Temple Online here

The Mustangs (6-1) are coming off of a 51-37 win over the Navy Midshipmen on Halloween night. SMU needed the victory as they were dominated by the Cincinnati Bearcats in Week 8. Against the Midshipmen, senior quarterback Shane Buechele had a flawless performance. He completed a season-high 82.1 percent of his passes for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

Sophomore wide receiver Rashee Rice caught two of Buechele’s three TD’s, part of his five receptions for 46 yards. Additionally, freshman running back Ulysses Bentley IV led both teams in rushing with 149 yards on 25 carries and two touchdowns. The true freshman also led the Mustangs in receiving as he had four receptions for 68 yards. Bentley could be in store for another 100-yard performance as the Owls’ defense has given up 213.5 rushing yards per game this season.

As for Temple (1-3), they are coming off of a humiliating 38-3 road loss to the Tulane Green Wave. Senior quarterback Anthony Russo did not play as he was sidelined with an AC joint injury. Temple head coach Rod Carey turned to redshirt sophomore quarterbacks Trad Beatty and Re-al Mitchell. But both quarterbacks struggled last weekend in their first-ever game, with Beatty completing 11 passes on 18 attempts for 122 yards and an interception. Mitchell had 23 passing yards to go along with 37 rushing yards, which led the Owls.

Carey told reporters on Monday that Russo will not play on Saturday, meaning he will go back to the two-quarterback tandem. However, Beatty will get the start. For the Owls to have any chance of keeping the game close with SMU, they will need to get sophomore running back Re’ Mahn Davis going on the ground. This season, the Mustangs’ defense is giving up 193.7 rushing yards and allowed Navy to run for 191 yards last week.

Who’s Playing

No. 18 SMU @ Temple

Current Records: SMU 6-1; Temple 1-3

What to Know

The SMU Mustangs have enjoyed the comforts of home their last two games, but now they must head out on the road. SMU and the Temple Owls will face off in an American Athletic battle at noon ET Saturday at Lincoln Financial Field. The Mustangs won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 17.5-point advantage in the spread.

SMU bagged a 51-37 victory over the Navy Midshipmen last week. SMU’s RB Ulysses Bentley IV was on fire, rushing for two TDs and 149 yards on 25 carries.

SMU’s defense was a presence as well, as it got past Navy’s offensive line to sack the quarterback four times. Leading the way was LB Richard McBryde and his two sacks. McBryde now has three sacks this season.

Meanwhile,’s it’s hard to picture a worse loss than the 38-3 bruising that Temple suffered against the Tulane Green Wave last week. The Owls were down 24-3 at the end of the third quarter, which was just too much to recover from.

The Mustangs are the favorite in this one, with an expected 17.5-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (4-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

SMU’s win lifted them to 6-1 while Temple’s defeat dropped them down to 1-3. SMU has been dynamite on the offensive side of the ball, averaging 39.57 points per game. We’ll see if Temple can find some way to disarm them.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: ESPN Plus

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $25.00

Odds

The Mustangs are a big 17.5-point favorite against the Owls, according to the latest college football odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Mustangs as a 14-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model.SMU vs. Temple

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

