Missouri vs LSU
NCAA Football

Missouri vs LSU Live Streaming Reddit FREE NCAA Football Week 6 Game

10 Oct 2020
1350
In a game that was originally scheduled to be held in Baton Rouge, the Missouri Tigers will host the No. 17 LSU Tigers at Faurot Field on Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon ET. The projected path of Hurricane Delta forced the move earlier in the week. The LSU vs. Missouri odds from William Hill swung in a big way as a result.

LSU opened as a 20.5-point favorite, but is now listed at -14.5 on the road. The over-under for total points is set at 54. Missouri (0-2) is looking for its first win and cover of the season. LSU, meanwhile, is 1-1 both straight-up and against the spread. Before making any Missouri vs. LSU picks

Missouri vs LSU

Myles Brennan and the No. 17 LSU Tigers are traveling – thanks to Hurricane Delta – to Missouri for their Saturday, Oct. 10

Who’s Playing

No. 1 LSU @ Missouri

Current Records: LSU 1-1; Missouri 0-2
What to Know

The LSU Tigers are on the road again on Saturday and play against the Missouri Tigers at noon ET Oct. 10 at Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field. LSU won’t have the home-field advantage, but they do enjoy a 20.5-point advantage in the spread.

You can’t lose the game if you win every quarter, and that was precisely LSU’s strategy against the Vanderbilt Commodores last week. LSU took their contest against Vanderbilt by a conclusive 41-7 score. The matchup was all but wrapped up at the end of the third, by which point LSU had established a 34-7 advantage. LSU QB Myles Brennan was slinging it as he passed for four TDs and 337 yards on 37 attempts. Near the top of the highlight reel was Brennan’s 51-yard TD bomb to WR Terrace Marshall Jr. in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, a victory for Mizzou just wasn’t in the stars last week as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. Their painful 35-12 loss to the Tennessee Volunteers might stick with them for a while. Mizzou was surely aware of their 10.5-point disadvantage in the point spread, but the foreknowledge did nothing to prevent the result. QB Connor Bazelak had a pretty forgettable game, throwing one interception.

LSU is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. Those taking them against the spread are banking on an outcome similar to that of the team’s matchup last week, where they covered a 21-point spread.

LSU’s win lifted them to 1-1 while Missouri’s defeat dropped them down to 0-2. We’ll see if LSU can repeat their recent success or if Mizzou bounces back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
Where: Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field — Columbia, Missouri
Online streaming: WatchESPN
Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tigers are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Tigers, according to the latest college football odds.

Over/Under: -110

See college football picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History

LSU won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.

Oct 01, 2016 – LSU 42 vs. Missouri 7

 

Vriartuck

