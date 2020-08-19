MobileIron Earns Certification for World-Class Customer Support for Third Consecutive Year

MobileIron is the only unified endpoint management vendor to achieve the prestigious Service Capability & Performance Standards certification for the third year in a row

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–MobileIron (NASDAQ:MOBL), the mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise, today announced that it has achieved the prestigious Service Capability & Performance (SCP) Standards certification for the third consecutive year. The SCP Standards provide the global benchmark of service excellence by defining best practices, quantifying performance levels, and establishing a framework for continuous improvement of technology services operations.

“It’s an honor to receive this prestigious certification for the third year in a row,” said Simon Biddiscombe, CEO, MobileIron. “At MobileIron, we are focused on market-leading innovation and customer satisfaction. This certification is further proof of our commitment to providing excellent customer service and support. As more organizations embrace remote work and BYOD strategies, we look forward to helping our customers secure their corporate data across mobile devices in the new perimeter-less, Everywhere Enterprise, while enabling a seamless and secure user experience.”

With MobileIron, organizations can achieve comprehensive control over their business data and deliver an intuitive user experience, resulting in increased security and workforce productivity. MobileIron’s zero trust security approach provides the visibility and IT controls needed to secure, manage and monitor the devices, users, apps, and networks being used to access business data, while empowering employees with the agility to work from anywhere.

“MobileIron continues to demonstrate an exceptional commitment to ensuring customer satisfaction,” said Greg Coleman, vice president of strategic programs for Service Strategies. “It’s clear from the results of this third certification audit that MobileIron remains laser focused on meeting the needs of their customers and helping them realize the maximum value from their security investment.”

“We work tirelessly to consistently deliver world-class support to our customers,” said Vishal Chauhan, VP of worldwide technical support, MobileIron. “We have made continuous improvements in order to efficiently resolve technical support requests and streamline the customer engagement process. And we quickly pivoted to meet the security demands of a worldwide transition to remote work and provide the same always-on service our customers have come to expect amid the COVID-19 pandemic. We are proud that our efforts have been once again recognized through this prestigious certification.”

About MobileIron

MobileIron is redefining enterprise security with the industry’s first mobile-centric security platform for the Everywhere Enterprise. In the Everywhere Enterprise, corporate data flows freely across devices and servers in the cloud, empowering workers to be productive anywhere they need to work. To secure access and protect data across this perimeter-less enterprise, MobileIron leverages a zero trust approach, which assumes bad actors are already in the network and secure access is determined by a “never trust, always verify” model.

MobileIron’s platform combines award-winning and industry-leading unified endpoint management (UEM) capabilities with passwordless multi-factor authentication (Zero Sign-On) and mobile threat defense (MTD) to validate the device, establish user context, verify the network, and detect and remediate threats to ensure that only authorized users, devices, apps, and services can access business resources in a “work from everywhere” world. Over 20,000 organizations, including the world’s largest financial institutions, intelligence agencies, and other highly regulated companies, have chosen MobileIron to enable a seamless and secure user experience in the Everywhere Enterprise.

