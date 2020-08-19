Travel: The Best Beaches To Visit In The United States

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















When it comes to beaches, the United States of America is blessed with some of the best in the world. These beaches and beach towns are great tourist getaways. In fact, these are some of the best vacation spots for the whole family.

If you want to enjoy a vacation in a beach town, you can opt for vacation rentals instead of a hotel. There are many websites like Uber Real Estate, AirBnb, VRBO etc., which can help you with vacation rentals. Given below are some of the best beaches to visit in the United States:

Makalawena Beach:

This beach is in Hawaii on the west Kona coast. If you like isolation, then this is the best, because you will not find many people on this beautiful white sandy beach. You can enjoy the surfing and also explore the beach and sand dunes nearby.

Nags Head:

Nags Head is located in North Carolina and has a very lengthy beachfront. It is one of the tourist jewels of NC. It also has wonderful sand dunes including the largest sand dune on the eastern coast of America, known as Jockey’s Ridge. You have a lot of attractions here for the family and it is a great place to explore and enjoy in the summer.

Lewes:

Lewes in Delaware is home to a wonderful beach and also has many public parks which the whole family can visit. For history buffs, there are many places to visit including the many lighthouses that dot the town. The food around here is great and you should try the many restaurants in the area.

Asbury Park:

One of the best towns in the Jersey shore, it is very famous for the boardwalk thanks to the many concerts held here. Along with a wonderful beach you also have a waterpark which the whole family will enjoy. The food is awesome at the many restaurants here. Shops are also aplenty and you can buy great memorabilia here.

Siesta Key:

Siesta Key is in Florida and is not as well known as Miami or Orlando. The white quartz sand in Siesta Key is worth the visit. You should explore all the three beaches in Siesta Key known as Crescent, Turtle and Siesta.

Ogunquit:

Ogunquit is in Maine and is one of those old quaint towns which is picturesque and the people are all friendly. The main beach is the major attraction, plus you can eat at the wonderful eateries here. If you like the arts then the arts scene in this town is quite lively throughout the year.

Bald Head Island:

This is one of the secrets of North Carolina. It is a quaint, pristine town that has banned the use of cars to preserve the area. Traveling is done by tram or bike or foot. There are many forests and trails nearby which the nature enthusiasts can explore. For the history enthusiasts, the town boasts of ‘Old Baldy’, the oldest lighthouse in the whole of North Carolina.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

