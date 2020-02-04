Our Top Vegan Picks at the Mode Accessories Show

What is the Mode Accessories Show?

Before we get into our top picks from the January 2020 Mode Accessories Show, let’s talk a little about what it is and their latest news. The Mode Accessories Show is Canada’s premier tradeshow connecting designers and wholesalers to fashion buyers. For more than 20 years, The Mode Show has been held at the Delta Hotels by Marriott Toronto Airport and Conference Centre located at 655 Dixon Road. The show, produced by Newcom Media Inc., occurs twice per year in January and August.

The Mode Accessories Show is Relocating

We attended the last show that will be held at the Dixon Road location. It was clear that the show has been growing and flourishing. With 200+ exhibitors, the booths took up every nook and cranny of every room available on all floors and even spilled over into additional hallway booths just to accommodate.

The new location will begin on August 9-11, 2020 at the International Centre. This space is one large room and one level. Show manager Melissa Arnott says “We are confident this move will benefit both the buyers and exhibitors by having a fresh streamlined look. For buyers, this means easy access to all exhibitors’ booths and time saved navigating the show floor. For exhibitors, this means booths that can expand, and a venue that can support new exhibitors, which in turn will attract new buyers. We believe with this move, buyers will be more receptive to attending the show, which is

good news for all exhibitors, existing and future. Overall, we are confident this move puts The Mode Show in a position where it can thrive.”

We also spoke to Mode Accessories Show editor Sonia Audet. Sonia tells us that we can expect new features soon like an opt-in fashion show by exhibitors and more educational sessions for both exhibitors and buyers.

Our Top Vegan Picks

The show included many vegan fashion exhibitors. Without further ado, here are some of our top picks.

Leafii

Leafii has been around for 2 years a

nd is available direct to consumers as well as wholesale. The brand is popular at vegan trade shows in Toronto and surrounding cities. Their entire collection is made out of leaves. The process involves drying and dying teak leaves, pressing them together and adding a thin layer of polymer for protection. The result is a water-resistant and durable product. Products include wallets, handbags, laptop cases, pencil cases, fanny packs, and the newly added belts.

Watuko Headgear

Watuko Headgear offers all sorts of hats, headbands and multi-function tubes. Their products are made from bamboo, which requires no fertilizers, pesticides or irrigation to grow. Benefits include thermal-control, antibacterial, moisture-wicking, incredibly soft, easy to care for, UV protection, and safe for sensitive skin. We were excited to learn about their concern for the environment, and how they source factories who use the lyocell process, using non-toxic solvents with almost all organic compounds being recycled and renewed. Their bamboo is also Oeko-Tex certified.

Espe

Espe offers vegan wallets, handbags and accessories. They’re careful to source ethically and regularly visit the factories where their items are made.

The Pathz

The Pathz is a wholesaler specializing in women’s vegan leather bags, hats and scarves.

La Folia

This brand offers a variety of boho dress looks and is ethically sourced, visiting the factories they partner with regularly. La Folia is interested in using recycled textiles in the future such as Econyl.

Bohemian Fashion

Bohemian Fashion is a fashion wholesaler with dresses being their main product. Their bohemian looks are organic cotton, non-toxic and without chemical pre-wash. Their textiles are supplied from Istanbul, Turkey (known for ceramics and now textiles, too).