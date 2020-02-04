Glamour Girl! Lady Of Manchester! Q and A With British Inked and Glamour Model, Stacy Dolan!

Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Glamour Girl!, INSCMagazine’s new bi-weekly feature that will appear every Monday and Friday.
GG! will feature some of today’s hottest bikini, swimsuit, Instagram and fitness models, bloggers, influencers and actresses today in the realm of lifestyle, modeling and entertainment, with a touch of style, class, quality in-depth writing and eye-catching images.
MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — If you’re a die-hard soccer fan, or even a casual fan of European football, one immediately thinks of the two European powerhouse clubs that share this northwestern English seaport town, United and City.
United, easily one of the most well-known and storied clubs in all of English soccer, has conquered Europe three times and lays claim to being the most successful and decorated English football club ever, thanks to their 20 FA Cups, three UEFA Champions League crowns and four English Premier League titles.
Notables such as David Beckham, Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney played on the storied pitch of Old Trafford under legendary United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.
While United is currently going thru a transition period and are not the side that they have normally been, the Red Devils are still a side to be reckoned with. While united have painted this old Roman seaport town red, the Citizens of Manchester City have claimed it in their own storied color of blue.
While they are one of the nouveau riche powerhouses of modern-day soccer thanks to City’s Spanish boss Pep Guardiola, City became the first English side to eclipse 100 points in a calendar year in 2018 en route to their sixth EPL crown and the first English side to complete the domestic treble (FA Cup, Premier League and EFL cup). Players such as Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus have helped transform City from being the other soccer club that inhabits Manchester into one of Europe’s most formidable all-conquering clubs.
While fans in Manchester can be either red or blue, there is no mistaking who Manchester-raised babe and published glamour/fashion model, Stacy Dolan roots for. Dolan, a 5′ dark-haired lovely lass has modeled for magazines such as Front Magazine, Twisted Edge in addition to Britain’s most-read daily, Daily Sport. A busty 36-26-37 with curvaceous curves and an alluring body, Dolan proves that being fun-sized is fun.
Thanks to her set of piercing blue eyes and fair skin, it’s no secret as to how and why she stands out in the various publications she has been featured in. If there is a woman who seems to capture the look of being dangerous, sexy–yet a bit on the classy side, it is Ms. Dolan.
Below is my Q and A with the lovely Dolan as we talk about our upcoming INSC Glamour Girl! photo shoot in London, the differences between British and American models, wanting to hop on a plane to America, living in a Liverpool-Manchester household and growing up on Motown!
Who Is She?
Age: 37
Height: 5′
Birthplace: Manchester, England, United Kingdom
Measurements: 36-26-37
Publications/Media: Daily Sport, Front Magazine, Twisted Edge
Social Media Links: Instagram: (@xs7acex) instagram.com/xs7acex
Special thanks to Ms. Stacy Dolan for her assistance during this Glamour Girl! Q and A feature Email us at inscglamourgirl@theinscribermag.com if you feel that you have the look of being our next GG! girl.
Social Media Links: Facebook | @TheInscriberDigitialMagazine and @inscmagazineglamourgirl | Twitter:@TheInscriberMag|Instagram:@theinscribermag
Facebook Comments