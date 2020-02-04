Home>#INSCMagazine>Glamour Girl! Lady Of Manchester! Q and A With British Inked and Glamour Model, Stacy Dolan!
Glamour Girl! Lady Of Manchester! Q and A With British Inked and Glamour Model, Stacy Dolan!

04 Feb 2020
Bikinis. Swimsuit. Lingerie. Welcome to Glamour Girl!, INSCMagazine’s new bi-weekly feature that will appear every Monday and Friday.

GG! will feature some of today’s hottest bikini, swimsuit, Instagram and fitness models, bloggers, influencers and actresses today in the realm of lifestyle, modeling and entertainment, with a touch of style, class, quality in-depth writing and eye-catching images.

Photo: @stevecandi

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom — If you’re a die-hard soccer fan, or even a casual fan of European football, one immediately thinks of the two European powerhouse clubs that share this northwestern English seaport town, United and City.

United, easily one of the most well-known and storied clubs in all of English soccer, has conquered Europe three times and lays claim to being the most successful and decorated English football club ever, thanks to their 20 FA Cups, three UEFA Champions League crowns and four English Premier League titles.

Notables such as David Beckham, Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney played on the storied pitch of Old Trafford under legendary United boss, Sir Alex Ferguson.

While United is currently going thru a transition period and are not the side that they have normally been, the Red Devils are still a side to be reckoned with. While united have painted this old Roman seaport town red, the Citizens of Manchester City have claimed it in their own storied color of blue.

Photo: @annette_mills_glamour

While they are one of the nouveau riche powerhouses of modern-day soccer thanks to City’s Spanish boss Pep Guardiola, City became the first English side to eclipse 100 points in a calendar year in 2018 en route to their sixth EPL crown and the first English side to complete the domestic treble (FA Cup, Premier League and EFL cup). Players such as Sergio Aguero, Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus have helped transform City from being the other soccer club that inhabits Manchester into one of Europe’s most formidable all-conquering clubs.

While fans in Manchester can be either red or blue, there is no mistaking who Manchester-raised babe and published glamour/fashion model, Stacy Dolan roots for. Dolan, a 5′ dark-haired lovely lass has modeled for magazines such as Front Magazine, Twisted Edge in addition to Britain’s most-read daily, Daily Sport. A busty 36-26-37 with curvaceous curves and an alluring body, Dolan proves that being fun-sized is fun.

Thanks to her set of piercing blue eyes and fair skin, it’s no secret as to how and why she stands out in the various publications she has been featured in. If there is a woman who seems to capture the look of being dangerous, sexy–yet a bit on the classy side, it is Ms. Dolan.

Photo: @stevecandi

Below is my Q and A with the lovely Dolan as we talk about our upcoming INSC Glamour Girl! photo shoot in London, the differences between British and American models, wanting to hop on a plane to America, living in a Liverpool-Manchester household and growing up on Motown!

 

Who Is She?

Name: Stacy Dolan

Age: 37

Height: 5′

Birthplace: Manchester, England, United Kingdom

Measurements: 36-26-37

Publications/Media: Daily Sport, Front Magazine, Twisted Edge

Social Media Links: Instagram: (@xs7acex) instagram.com/xs7acex

Photo: @stevecandi
Tell us all a little about you? I have 2 amazing children, Lainie 10 & James 6, my hands are pretty full but in my spare time I’m a fashion/glamour model.
Manchester-area women are just stunning, why is your soccer-divided city that seems to produce such amazing women? Well, thank you and I speak up for all the Manchester girls when I say that! And well it may indeed be that soccer – divided cities do produce amazing women as my mother is the Mancunian yet my dad is from Liverpool, a city that also produces very beautiful women!! so I leave that with you to decide. ☺️
How excited are you to be shooting Glamour Girl! with INSCMagazine in London? Its a pleasure, I’m really looking forward to it. I love the opportunities this job brings me, Thank you.
Photo: @darryl.kinney
Being the first-ever American based publication to shoot you over in the UK, do you have any plans on coming here to America?I would jump on a plane tomorrow and go to America If I could!!
What are the differences between British models and American ones? There’s no difference at all! Each model has their own unique quality, regardless of their nationality,
Ever think about coming to the States? Hell yeah.. I’d LOVE to visit the states. In fact… I doubt I’d return back to the UK If I did. It’s somewhere I have to take my children before they grow up.
Photo: @darryl.kinney
What type of modeling do you do?(fashion, glamour, art, bikini, lingerie, etc.) I’m pretty versatile in my look,  Glamour, Lingerie, Fashion, Sport, Bikini and Pin-up
Any big plans or projects in the works? Yeah, there’s CANDIGIRLS Uk. Myself & the lovely Steve Candi. Photographer of the daily sport. I have auditions coming up as were taking a group of models, both Topless/non-Topless to organize and attend, corporate events, birthdays, charity events, stag parties etc.. all over the country, the interest has been huge from so many gorgeous girls all over the country. So look out for CANDIGIRLS UK coming soon
 
Define “Glamour Girl” what does it mean to you? The term “glamour”is overrated today & can be confused with the porn industry. That’s not the case! It’s just glamorous modelling, half the time, there’s no glamour in there, people think it’s just standing in front of a camera & really it’s not, it can be very pressurizing, and patience is a must, the end results though are what makes it glamorous and definitely worth it.
 
Who inspired you to get into modelling? My aunt Paula. She was a model & a very very beautiful, & talented lady. She’s sadly no longer with us anymore. She passed away at a very young age due to cancer. she inspired me to be what I am today, and she’s with me every step of the way.
Photo: @annette_mills_glamour
Thoughts on the rise in popularity of modelling on Instagram? Arrrrrrrgggghhhhh….. it’s gone crazy man!!! EVERYONE a model is a mua or a model or a mua…… next question please…haha
Thoughts on the current #MeToo movement and how it’s effecting models, modeling and feminism. ¿?¿ have I missed something here ,?? Haha??
Pumpkin spice, Salted Caramel or Peppermint Mocha? Oooo peppermint mocha! Mmmm..
 
What would you say is your best feature? My eyes!
 
What is THE one hot fashion item that you must have/or get this season? To be honest..‘at sound crazy but I’ve never been a very materialistic kind of girl.. I grew up basic, I’d rather use money wisely than go throw it away on a handbag because it has someone’s name on it.
Athleisure? Fashion or fitness fad? Fashion/fitness
 
What fashion and fitness tips and trends do you have for looking good and staying in shape? I’m 37 and believe if you think young you look young! (True story) i think it’s important to stay active, my kids keep me active enough that it actually keeps me in shape.
 
What is one area that most people overlook—but should—pay attention to more? Overthinking the issue makes it worse! I’ve never had to diet because I don’t let weight take over my life. Think slim.. be slim. It works!!
Fave music? I’m an an early 80’s baby so I grew up around Motown & northern soul. I love it. As I grew into a teen, I’m proud to say I experienced the the raving days haha. I’m very open minded to music. Imagine a world without music!!! I couldn’t either.
Fave player? As I say my mum is from Manchester and my dad from Liverpool so I kind of sit on the fence between both…. But I’m just loyal & hands up I’ve always fancies the pants off Steven Gerrard.
Club/side you just HATE! HATE is such a strong word!!
What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling? So many young girls get into modelling & give away too much too soon. It doesn’t have to be that way. You also don’t need to spend thousands in a portfolio from one photographer, work with photographers on time for prints & always use a verified photographer & credit them for their work. BE RELIABLE! No one likes a no-show!

Special thanks to Ms. Stacy Dolan for her assistance during this Glamour Girl! Q and A feature Email us at inscglamourgirl@theinscribermag.com if you feel that you have the look of being our next GG! girl.

