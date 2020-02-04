Glamour Girl! Lady Of Manchester! Q and A With British Inked and Glamour Model, Stacy Dolan!

Tell us all a little about you? I have 2 amazing children, Lainie 10 & James 6, my hands are pretty full but in my spare time I’m a fashion/glamour model.

Manchester-area women are just stunning, why is your soccer-divided city that seems to produce such amazing women? Well, thank you and I speak up for all the Manchester girls when I say that! And well it may indeed be that soccer – divided cities do produce amazing women as my mother is the Mancunian yet my dad is from Liverpool, a city that also produces very beautiful women!! so I leave that with you to decide. ☺️

How excited are you to be shooting Glamour Girl! with INSCMagazine in London? Its a pleasure, I’m really looking forward to it. I love the opportunities this job brings me, Thank you.

Being the first-ever American based publication to shoot you over in the UK, do you have any plans on coming here to America?I would jump on a plane tomorrow and go to America If I could!!

What are the differences between British models and American ones? There’s no difference at all! Each model has their own unique quality, regardless of their nationality,

Ever think about coming to the States? Hell yeah.. I’d LOVE to visit the states. In fact… I doubt I’d return back to the UK If I did. It’s somewhere I have to take my children before they grow up.

What type of modeling do you do?(fashion, glamour, art, bikini, lingerie, etc.) I’m pretty versatile in my look, Glamour, Lingerie, Fashion, Sport, Bikini and Pin-up

Any big plans or projects in the works? Yeah, there’s CANDIGIRLS Uk. Myself & the lovely Steve Candi. Photographer of the daily sport. I have auditions coming up as were taking a group of models, both Topless/non-Topless to organize and attend, corporate events, birthdays, charity events, stag parties etc.. all over the country, the interest has been huge from so many gorgeous girls all over the country. So look out for CANDIGIRLS UK coming soon

Define “Glamour Girl” what does it mean to you? The term “glamour”is overrated today & can be confused with the porn industry. That’s not the case! It’s just glamorous modelling, half the time, there’s no glamour in there, people think it’s just standing in front of a camera & really it’s not, it can be very pressurizing, and patience is a must, the end results though are what makes it glamorous and definitely worth it.

Who inspired you to get into modelling? My aunt Paula. She was a model & a very very beautiful, & talented lady. She’s sadly no longer with us anymore. She passed away at a very young age due to cancer. she inspired me to be what I am today, and she’s with me every step of the way.

Thoughts on the rise in popularity of modelling on Instagram? Arrrrrrrgggghhhhh….. it’s gone crazy man!!! EVERYONE a model is a mua or a model or a mua…… next question please…haha

Thoughts on the current #MeToo movement and how it’s effecting models, modeling and feminism. ¿?¿ have I missed something here ,?? Haha??

Pumpkin spice, Salted Caramel or Peppermint Mocha? Oooo peppermint mocha! Mmmm..

What would you say is your best feature? My eyes!

What is THE one hot fashion item that you must have/or get this season? To be honest..‘at sound crazy but I’ve never been a very materialistic kind of girl.. I grew up basic, I’d rather use money wisely than go throw it away on a handbag because it has someone’s name on it.

Athleisure? Fashion or fitness fad? Fashion/fitness

What fashion and fitness tips and trends do you have for looking good and staying in shape? I’m 37 and believe if you think young you look young! (True story) i think it’s important to stay active, my kids keep me active enough that it actually keeps me in shape.

What is one area that most people overlook—but should—pay attention to more? Overthinking the issue makes it worse! I’ve never had to diet because I don’t let weight take over my life. Think slim.. be slim. It works!!

Fave music? I’m an an early 80’s baby so I grew up around Motown & northern soul. I love it. As I grew into a teen, I’m proud to say I experienced the the raving days haha. I’m very open minded to music. Imagine a world without music!!! I couldn’t either.

Fave player? As I say my mum is from Manchester and my dad from Liverpool so I kind of sit on the fence between both…. But I’m just loyal & hands up I’ve always fancies the pants off Steven Gerrard.

Club/side you just HATE! HATE is such a strong word!!

What advice would you give to women aspiring to get into modeling? So many young girls get into modelling & give away too much too soon. It doesn’t have to be that way. You also don’t need to spend thousands in a portfolio from one photographer, work with photographers on time for prints & always use a verified photographer & credit them for their work. BE RELIABLE! No one likes a no-show!