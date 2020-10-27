Move Over Mouthguards: TJz Balm Launches an Organic Solution to Teeth Grinding for Pandemic Stress

TJ Anapol, the President of TJz Balm™ says, “Most name-brand OTC topical pain relief formulas use synthetic chemical ingredients that may be detrimental to your skin, whereas TJz Balm™ is made with 100 percent botanical ingredients that are soothing for delicate areas of the jaw, neck and behind the ears. ” TJz Balm™ is manufactured in the USA with global ingredients, is dermatologist reviewed and GMO-free, and uses no animal-testing. TJz Balm™ is available to purchase on www.tjzbalm.com. As a kickoff, all orders will receive free standard shipping in the continental USA. Buy 3 and get 15% off. A portion of profits will be donated to TMJ research.



More about the founders:

The mom of the TJz Balm™ family, an award-winning nutritional biochemist with years of recipe development expertise, and her manufacturing engineer son, who both suffered from TMJ-related pain, put their scientific skills to work. With a passion for healthy living, organic ingredients, and keeping their skin looking healthy, relaxed and young, they created TJz Balm™ in their kitchen through many years of testing and development.