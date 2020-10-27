Home>#INSCMagazine>Lorena Kuzmanović: Say Hello To The Versace Fashion Show’s Next Top Model!
#INSCMagazine INSC Glamour Girl Interviews/Features

Lorena Kuzmanović: Say Hello To The Versace Fashion Show’s Next Top Model!

27 Oct 2020
790
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 121

One of the most promising up-and-coming faces in fashion, Serbian-born stunner, Lorena Kuzmanović is quickly becoming a name to look out for.


After signing a modeling contract with the Vienna. Austria-based model agency and beauty peagant organization, Miss Europe, this Balkan-bred beauty has stepped into the fashion modeling world with a big step, and the door of the most prestigious fashion and beauty challenges has opened wide for her.

Kuzmanović, a native of Sombor, has been living in Ljubljana for seven years recently completed music school, and with her great love for the piano, which she plays like a professional, she is hitting the right notes both and on and off the catwalk as she is quickly becoming one of the hottest models to follow on Instagram.

In addition to music, fitness is more than a hobby for her, as you can clearly see in her toned, curved and athletic body. Outside of modeling, music and fitness, she loves traveling and getting to know different cultures.

Thanks to a combination of exotic looks, curves and the allure, she will soon have numerous fashion shows such the up-coming Spring 20201 Versace Fashion Show in Milan and photo shoots, her face will soon adorn many billboards and fashion magazine covers all over the world.

Follow her on Instagram at @lorena_kuzmanovic

 

 

Facebook Comments

Robert D. Cobb
Founder, Publisher and CEO of INSCMagazine. Works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few. Follow me on Twitter at @RobCobb_INSC, email me at robert.cobb@theinscribermag.com

Related Articles
#INSCMagazine Technology

Artificial Intelligence Has Now Pretty Much-Conquered Poker

John Michelson
Artificial intelligence had crossed a key landmark with flying colors when it won six players no limit Texas Holdem poker
#INSCMagazine Business Money

6 Factors to Consider Before Getting Business Broker Services in Singapore

@TheInscriberMag
If you’re in Singapore, you can either sell your business on your own or hire a broker. There are many
#INSCMagazine Business Real Estate

Real Estate: The Situation in Kanpur and Lucknow

@TheInscriberMag
  Kanpur and Lucknow- the two major cities of Uttar Pradesh Kanpur and Lucknow are the two most important cities

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.