Lorena Kuzmanović: Say Hello To The Versace Fashion Show’s Next Top Model!

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















One of the most promising up-and-coming faces in fashion, Serbian-born stunner, Lorena Kuzmanović is quickly becoming a name to look out for.

After signing a modeling contract with the Vienna. Austria-based model agency and beauty peagant organization, Miss Europe, this Balkan-bred beauty has stepped into the fashion modeling world with a big step, and the door of the most prestigious fashion and beauty challenges has opened wide for her.

Kuzmanović, a native of Sombor, has been living in Ljubljana for seven years recently completed music school, and with her great love for the piano, which she plays like a professional, she is hitting the right notes both and on and off the catwalk as she is quickly becoming one of the hottest models to follow on Instagram.

In addition to music, fitness is more than a hobby for her, as you can clearly see in her toned, curved and athletic body. Outside of modeling, music and fitness, she loves traveling and getting to know different cultures.

Thanks to a combination of exotic looks, curves and the allure, she will soon have numerous fashion shows such the up-coming Spring 20201 Versace Fashion Show in Milan and photo shoots, her face will soon adorn many billboards and fashion magazine covers all over the world.

Follow her on Instagram at @lorena_kuzmanovic

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

