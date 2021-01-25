Seattle has become one of the rapidly growing cities in the world. Seattle is famous for its beautiful landscapes and beautiful places. Several people are moving to Seattle every year. You might be on the list of those people who think of moving to Seattle next year. Moving company in Seattle, WA can help people while moving to Seattle. Life in a metropolitan city is never easy as people have to face several challenges while living in a certain city. Life in a metropolitan city has certain pros and cons. The same is the case is with Seattle, Washington State.

Pros of moving to Seattle

There are certain pros that people can have when they decide to move to Seattle. Some of the most significant benefits of moving to Seattle, Washington state are as follows.

1. Rapidly booming industries and Job market

The first pro of moving to Seattle is that it is one of those cities in the world that are rapidly blooming. The job market in Seattle has extended successfully and it is still expanding. According to a study, Seattle is one of those cities that have the highest high-tech job market growth. Rapid industrialization leads to more chances of employment.

2. Immediacy to major near cities

The second pro of moving to Seattle, Washington is that it takes three hours to drive from British Columbia to the north, Vancouver, and Portland. Both these cities share the same Pacific Northwest identity and share several other features.

People can enjoy road trips to move from one city to another city. Seattle has the best immediacy to the major cities and neighboring cities. People can have more adventures on road trips to Pacific Northwest and other cities. Road trips can be a great source of amusement as people can travel with their friends and families to spend quality time.

Cons of moving to Seattle

Everything in the world if has pros so has cons as pros and cons go side by side. So the cons associated with moving to Seattle are mentioned below.

1. The confusing and expensive housing market

The first con associated with moving to Seattle is that the rapid expansion of industries has to lead to an increase in the overall costs to live in a city. There is the most expensive housing market developed in Seattle although there are quite reasonable and affordable apartments for the people to live in. People have to do a continuous struggle to live their lives in Seattle. The expensive housing market has to lead the ratio of homelessness for the majority of the people who have recently moved to Seattle.

2. Traffic

The second con associated with moving to Seattle is that it is famous for the most terrible traffic in the world. Traveling to certain regions in Seattle has become quite challenging because of the terrible traffic. People start considering it a pain in their necks to travel to the west of Seattle. Luckily Seattle has developed a train line that takes people from different parts of the city to different locations such as university and airport.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

