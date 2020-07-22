Ms. X : How Men can Learn to Satisfy a Woman during Sex

This is a hot topic everywhere – ways to satisfy a woman during sex. And it is quite valid as men aren’t able to satisfy the woman they are with. And if you think you are good at satisfying her, think about the times she actually orgasms with you, or when she is with you. If the answer is a dismal number, then my friend, you aren’t satisfying your lady. Most men don’t acknowledge this and if you are here, you have at least acknowledged that fact, which is a very great start. At least you aren’t in denial.

Women experience pleasure and orgasm differently from men, so you cannot expect that whatever gets you there, will do the same for her – it may or may not. There will be tips and tricks that can make you a good sex partner. Here are a few things to consider.

Women take time to orgasm. No matter how hot you are or how wet she is, just by shoving your finger in the pussy for a few seconds isn’t going to do it. It is about the anticipation and build up. Each woman is different and you must read her body to know if she is ready or not.

Take time, start with her nipples, caress and then suckle. Then move to other erogenous zones. Licking, kissing or sucking on any erogenous zone will put her right in the mood. Then go down on her and read her body and expressions to know what exactly excites her.

It could be fingering and talking dirty or just sucking on her clit, or a mix of all of this. She may like all or some of it. The best way to go forward is by watching her and determining what she likes.

If you want to use your penis and unsure what to do, like it could be your first time, you can practice. Try a young sex doll to understand how things work and see how your body reacts. Are you sure you have satisfied the doll and yourself? Cool enough.

to understand how things work and see how your body reacts. Are you sure you have satisfied the doll and yourself? Cool enough. If you are still clueless, just up-front ask. Not during sex or maybe you can ask then as well if she is ok with it. But seriously talk about it, ask her what she lies. For example, if someone were to ask me what I like, I would say spooning along with fingering. It adds emotional connections, snuggles and love with an erotic act.

The other option is quite simple, watch porn. Not just for your satisfaction but to pick up new things and actions. Now we mustn’t always emulate what porn stars do coz most of it is acting. But certain acts and techniques can be picked up and tried. If she likes it then “yay”, if not then “nay”. Don’t go too drastic on the acts you choose. Try simple and fun things, and always ask permission or talk if she would like to try the chosen act.

It isn’t too hard to satisfy a woman during sex provided you pay attention. Enough attention and determination can ensure that you satisfy her well. It may not have to be when you are orgasming, but if the lady orgasms at any time when you are intimate, that is a win.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

