Music: Record Your Own Hit Track

Do you have a passion for creating music, and want to be able to record your own songs from home? Maybe you want to learn more about the process so that you can set up your own studio and start your music career? Recording may seem difficult and complicated, but with experience and lots of practice, you could be on your way to creating the next big hit. In this article, we are going to talk about the process of recording your own songs and how to edit them.

Create your recording studio

The very first step, in the recording process, is to create your recording studio. The best location is one that is quiet, where you can work undisturbed for a large period of time. If you have the budget for it, you’ll want to either purchase or build a recording booth. These minimize the local noise when recording, and that will help you later on in the editing process.

Next, you’ll want to ensure that you have all the necessary equipment needed to record. This can be expensive, but you can really tell the difference between quality products and cheaper options. You’ll need a condenser or dynamic microphone, monitor speakers, and quality headphones. You’ll also want to make sure that your computer is capable of running any software adequately; otherwise, you’ll face problems further down the track.

There are a variety of other products that you can get to help you with the process, but it depends on what type of music you want to record. For example, some artists choose to use digital sounds solely, while others use only real instruments. Chances are, though, you probably will want a midi keyboard or something similar, to help with those digital sounds.

Choose your software

After purchasing all your necessary equipment, you’ll need to look into installing a DAW or Digital Audio Workstation. This is the software that you will use to record and edit your audio files. There are a lot of great free programs out there, but again you pay for quality, and it can be worth investing in a proper workstation. Once you’ve chosen, you’ll need to set up all your equipment and run a few tests to make sure everything is working correctly.

This is the time when you can have a play around with the software. If this is your first-time recording, you’ll want to follow some tutorials and spend some time getting to know all the different features that it offers. As mentioned above, you’ll need to make sure that your computer is capable of running your chosen software.

If you’re looking at creating more beat focused tracks, like DJ’s you can try looking at the best beat making software. There are a variety of options available, suited towards beginners and those that are more advanced. Each software come with their own unique features, so it’s crucial to explore around and find something that works for you.

Record your “base track”

You’ve made it to the recording stage! Now it’s officially time to begin. The first step in developing your song is to record a sort of ‘pilot’ that you can use to follow along. You’ll want to set the tempo and use either drums or percussion instruments to create a simple track that you can easily build on.

Record your instruments

Once you’ve got your base track, you can look at recording your primary instruments. This can include both your virtual sounds, and your real instruments. If you are choosing to use all your sounds from scratch, remember that you’ll need to have an audio interface and the correct cabling.

Record your instrumental harmonies

Next, you’ll want to continue to build your track up even further. This is where you can get really creative, depending on the style of your song. This could mean adding in any rhythm guitar work, piano keys, bass, synths, and horns. You can build up the body of the track, finalizing it before the vocals.

Record your vocals

Next up, it’s time to record your vocals! Remember, that to get the most precise vocals possible, you’ll want a great microphone and recording booth to cut any excess noise. Once you’ve recorded your lead, you can then add in any vocal harmonies.

Add in your extras

Once you’ve finished your track, it’s time to play it back and add in any missing features. This is where you can make your song different from all the others. Adding in any extra percussion and sound effects can make your music stand out of the crowd.

Edit and master your track

Now that you’ve recorded the track, you’re almost at the finishing line! It’s time to finalize everything and master so that it is ready for exporting. The editing process is lengthy, but it’s where you can really pull everything together.

This is the step where you’ll want to balance your sounds and compress them. Compression works by allowing you to make your softer sounds louder, without changing the entire song. You’ll also want to equalize and filter your sounds, so they can be heard efficiently, and add in any voice effects, like reverb or delays.

Finally, you’ll want to master your track. To master, ultimately means that you want to re-record everything into the one file. Then you can fix any final touches, including stereo widening and balancing frequencies.

You’ve done it!

After you’ve finished mastering, you can export it, and you can successfully say that you’ve completed your first home-recorded song. From here, you can choose to upload it to social media or work on the next step… Creating a video clip and an album!

And there you have it! This was a guide to recording your own hit tracks from home. Music is a time where you can get creative and express yourself. Remember that practice makes perfect, and even if you aren’t happy with the results the first time, the more you record, the better it will sound. Good luck, and remember always to have fun!

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

