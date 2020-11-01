NFL~ Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Live FRRE Stream 2020 NFL Week 8 Game Online HD TV Coverage

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















How to watch Eagles vs. Cowboys football game. Eagles vs. Cowboys live stream info, TV channel: How to watch NFL on TV, stream online. The NFC East could start to be decided on NBC’s “Sunday Night Football” in Week 8 when the Dallas Cowboys host the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles (2-4-1) travel to Dallas (2-5) with a half-game lead in the division while the Washington Football Team (2-5) is on a Week 8 bye. That means whoever wins Sunday night’s game will hold the division edge about halfway through the year. The Cowboys will have to do it with either a recovered-from-concussion Andy Dalton or a rookie Ben DiNucci at quarterback, which gives the Eagles and edge thanks to the solid recent play of Carson Wentz.

Dallas just lost to the WFT in Week 7, 25-3, a result that forced both Jerry and Stephen Jones to publicly back head coach Mike McCarthy during his first-season struggles. The Eagles just edged out the New York Giants on Thursday Night Football in Week 7, 22-21, thanks to two late touchdown passes from Wentz.

Ezekiel Elliott’s play will surely be one of the storylines in Sunday’s game since the Cowboys will need to take the load off their lesser QB play, but if ‘Zeke’s fumbling woes pop up again, it could be a long night for Dallas.

Below is everything to know about this week’s “Sunday Night Football” game between the Cowboys and Eagles in Week 8.

What channel is Cowboys vs. Eagles on today?

Game: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Date: Sunday, Nov. 1

TV channel: NBC

Live stream: fuboTV | DAZN (in Canada)

All “Sunday Night Football” games in 2020 will broadcast live on NBC. The network’s TV rights deal with the NFL gives it all “Sunday Night Football” games as well as the annual Thursday night season-opener, and NBC is given a spot in the Super Bowl broadcast rotation.

The usual gang of Al Michaels as play-by-play and Cris Collinsworth as the color commentator are back in the booth with Michele Tafoya working the sidelines.

Below are the top TV markets in the United States and the NBC affiliate/TV channel for each.

Who’s Playing

Dallas @ Philadelphia

Current Records: Dallas 2-5; Philadelphia 2-4-1

What to Know

This Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 34.71 points per game. They will hit the road for the second straight week as they head to Lincoln Financial Field at 8:20 p.m. ET Sunday. Their scoring has been on the decline the past three games, which is obviously a trend the Philadelphia Eagles hope will continue.

Dallas has to be hurting after a devastating 25-3 loss at the hands of the Washington Football Team last week. QB Andy Dalton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: besides failing to produce a single touchdown, he threw one interception with only 3.95 yards per passing attempt.

Meanwhile, the Eagles slipped by the New York Giants 22-21 last Thursday. Philadelphia QB Carson Wentz was slinging it as he passed for two TDs and 359 yards on 43 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. That was the first 300+ yard effort for Wentz this season.

The Cowboys are the clear underdogs, so they’re hoping it’s the size of the fight that determines this one. They have failed bettors playing the spread in all their past seven games, so buyers beware.

Dallas and the Eagles split their matches last season, with Dallas claiming a 37-10 win and Philadelphia retaliating with a 17-9 victory of their own. Check back on CBSSports.com for updates on how things play out this time around.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Where: Lincoln Financial Field — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: NBC

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $199.00

Odds

The Eagles are a big 11-point favorite against the Cowboys, according to the latest NFL odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Eagles as a 7.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

