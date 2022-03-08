PHOTO: Getty Images

RENTON, WA – Hours after Aaron Rodgers agreed to a new four-year $200 million deal to remain with the Green Bay Packers, the Seattle Seahawks decided to move on from their own Super Bowl-winning quarterback, Russell Wilson in a historic blockbuster deal.

Wilson, 33, has sent many signals in the off-season that he wished to either be traded or leave the Emerald City. Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Broncos are going to be sending two No.1 picks, two second-round picks, starting QB Drew Lock, TE Noah Fant, DL Shelby Harris, for Wilson and a fourth.





While Seattle will be losing Wilson, they will be gaining a lot of draft capital, players and assets that’ll help them remain competitive. IN the case of the Broncos, their addition of Wilson, makes the AFC West arguably the best division in the NFL with Patrick Mahomes, Derek Carr and Justin Herbert set to clash with twice a year.

Football fans, you’re welcome!

If you are a die-hard football fan, the AFC West is gonna become your new fave sports soap opera, that’ll be Netflix-bingeworthy in terms of drama, storylines and matchups. Wilson vs. Mahomes, Wilson vs. Herbert and Wilson vs. Carr are SNF/MNF worthy.

For the season, Wilson passed for 3,113 yards, 25 touchdowns and six interceptions in 14 games.

If this is just the start of the 2022 season, then fans and teams better buckle up for what is looking to be a thrilling ride.

