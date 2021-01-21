While you are striving to promote website traffic and improve performance, using OKRs can help achieve the desired results. Simply put, OKRs are Objectives and Key Results that grow with your website and align strategic objectives for the purpose.

Setting OKRs is fundamental to achieving your SEO goals since they help maintain focus and monitor the results. When OKRs are in place, SEO goals remain clear, and the entire SEO strategy aims to achieve the same goals. Here, you will come to know more about OKRs and some good SEO OKR examples that can help boost your website performance.

What is OKR?

First of all, it’s essential to understand what an OKR is. It consists of two components:

Objective: A goal that you want to achieve. Define these objectives as clearly as possible, thereby ensuring that they are specific, attainable, measurable, time-bound, and relevant. Key Result: A metric to track the progress of the objective. It should directly measure if your objective is met or not.

How OKRs Help in Promoting Web Traffic?

OKRs help in promoting your web traffic by doing the following:

Setting High Goals:

Unlike traditional frameworks of objectives, OKRs allow you to set high goals representing outstanding performance in strides. Their aim is not to achieve 100% success but to inspire teams to push boundaries and aim high.

Regular Review:

Forget the method in which you set goals and review annually to see the performance. When you set OKR, you can typically review them regularly to keep at par with the fast-paced world. When it comes to your website traffic, you need to ensure constant transformation each passing day.

Quantitative:

Many frameworks focus on setting the goals but not on how to achieve them. But the Key Results in OKRs require you to consider the details and set quantitative results. You get a clear perspective of how success is like and what actions need to be taken to achieve it.

Overall Involvement:

With OKR, every member of the SEO team works towards setting objectives and achieving key results. So, everyone is engaged in OKRs and achieving goals.

Best SEO OKR Examples

Objective 1:

Increase traffic to your product landing page

Key results:

Use organic search to double the number of visitors to your marketing website

30% click-through to the product landing page through newsletter

10% increase in the time visitors spend on your landing page

Objective 2:

Improve the quality of the blog content

Key results:

20% more blog subscribers

25% more time spent on the page

5% more shares of the blog content

Objective 3:

Improve efforts for email marketing

Key results:

Double the number of registrants via email invitation

20% more downloads of the e-book through email click-through

5% more demo requests present in the email content

Objective 4:

Increase in social media reach

Key results:

Double the number of social media followers from the last six months

20% increase in social media reviews

15% increase in blog visitors via shares on social media

Objective 5:

SEO Optimization for a particular keyword

Key results:

Creating long-form content for the focus keyword

Double the reads on content than the last quarter

Double the backlinks on external sites from last quarter

Tips to Set Impactful SEO OKRs

OKRs are beneficial in promoting your website traffic and improving performance. They are great opportunities to stay focused on and achieve your goals. Here are some useful tips for setting impactful OKRs:

Keep it Simple:

Make sure that the OKRs you set are simple and realistically achievable in a short period. Whether you need a higher CTR, more conversions, or more followers on social media, identify your needs first and then set realistic goals in numbers.

Define Clearly:

While setting objectives, make sure you are specific about your goals and identify the right method of achieving them. Make an action plan to succeed with your set OKRs while stating the steps required to complete them. Clearly define your expectations, stay focused on them, and set a time by when they should be completed.

Measure Them:

The ultimate goal of setting OKRs is to achieve results. You know that you achieved them only by making them measurable. When you can define your goal in a number or percentage, it becomes easy to see whether you reached your goal or not.

Break Down into Smaller Goals:

Mini goals are more effective in keeping teams focused and motivated. They help in working towards the larger goal while feeling confident on the way. Targeted OKRs become milestones in your success to improve web performance.

OKRs are incredibly beneficial for your SEO objectives and website performance. They serve as an excellent opportunity to achieve your SEO and business goals. Use the tips and SEO OKR examples given above to set good OKRs and achieve the desired results.

