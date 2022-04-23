Pizza is one of those classic meals that can please a bunch of people without a lot of fuss. With Papa Johns menu always changing, you won’t ever get tired of having pizza delivered from your favorite local pizzeria. Of course, you can always get the traditional toppings you enjoy on a pizza if you’re not into change. Let’s talk about what’s new on the menu at Papa Johns.

Papa Johns Sausage is Back on the Menu

If you want sausage pizza delivery, you’ll want to try out Papa Johns sausage pizza. It comes with our signature pizza sauce layered with sausage and cheese. Kick it up a notch in flavor by adding mushrooms, green peppers or olives. Include a 2-liter bottle of soda and breadsticks for a great meal before you enjoy your evening, maybe watching one of your favorite rom-coms or action movies. Your pizza is made fresh to order, so it’s always hot when you get it.





Papa Johns has the Most Toppings Around

If you’re feeding a crowd, you might want to check out all the other toppings you can get on your pizza. We offer everything from meatballs and pineapple to onions and chicken. Papa Johns offers a gluten-free crust and even vegetarian pizzas when you don’t choose meat. Our signature pizza sauce and original crust are plant-based. Order a pizza without cheese for a vegan option. You’ll find dozens of different toppings at Papa Johns so you can have a different pizza every night of the year.

Why Papa Johns Pizza Hits the Spot

Pizza is the ultimate comfort food. It has ooey-gooey cheese that gets a little charred in the oven for another flavor layer. The crust is chewy, starchy and yeasty, the perfect foundation for a sweet and tangy tomato sauce. Layer on different toppings for the perfect flavor combination. Pizza makes you feel good because it has fat from the cheese, sugar from the tomato sauce and salt from the toppings. Everything you want from comfort food. You can feed a lot of people affordably when you choose pizza.

Pizza Brings Your Family Together

It’s not just the flavors from pizza that make you crave it. The smell of pizza can invoke memories of the past. If you had pizza at parties or other special events, the aroma of pizza can evoke that nostalgia. Some foods are just meant to be eaten with others. Pizza is one of those foods that we want to share with our loved ones. It just brings everyone to the table. You might even get everyone to put their devices down and have a conversation over pizza. It puts everyone in a good mood.

Order through the Papa Johns app or online for pepperoni pizza delivery. Enjoy the comfort food that makes you feel like you’re indulging but it’s really a great vehicle for adding veggies to your diet. When you choose your toppings wisely, you can include lean protein and low-fat flavors with a touch of cheese that brings it all together.

