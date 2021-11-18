Photo by Andrik Langfield on Unsplash

Most players are acquainted with Texas Holdem, but it is not the only poker variant available in online casinos. Nowadays, there are an array of poker variants to choose from. There are popular formats of poker games:

Texas Holdem

Omaha hi

Omaha hi-lo

Seven-card stud

2-7 triple draw

5-card draw

5-card Omaha

Razz

HORSE

Badugi

Pineapple

Chinese poker

Short Deck





Texas Holdem

Texas Holdem is the most popular variant in all territorial and online casinos. This variant is available. It is certainly the most featured game with a wide selection of tables and stakes for players to pick one. Almost all poker players, professional or amateur, have played Texas Holdem either in online casinos such as dominoqq or in traditional card rooms. No-limit Texas Holdem is the best. It is the most popular variant of poker as it has been in the limelight of media for a long period.

The strategies of Texas Holdem are easy to learn, and you improve your skills with practice. As it is at the apex of popularity, there are numerous websites and books teaching the art of Texas Holdem. Because of its widespread popularity, you can play anywhere. The popularity of Texas Holdem is a double edge sword; because of the boom, there are many instruction manuals and videos that peeped up the learning process diminishing the gap between the pros and recreational players.

Omaha hi

Omaha hi follows next to Texas Holdem in popularity; the hi refers to the highest hand who gets the pot at showdown. This variant is mostly played s pot-limit games. The gameplay of Omaha hi is very similar to Texas Holdem but with a slight difference; instead of four hole cards, two are dealt. As more cards are dealt compared to Texas Holdem at the beginning of the game, getting a good hand is more probable. The availability of this genus of poker is not prevailing like Texas Holdem, but many online and brick-and-mortar casinos offer it as a second poker variant but with fewer card tables.

The gameplay of Omaha hi proceeds just like Texas Holdem but with two differences; four cards are dealt instead of two, and the size of bets and raises are capped according to the pot size. The odds at Omaha hi are quite high as the strength of hands is much closer to other players.

Omaha hi-lo

Omaha hi-lo, also known as Omaha-8 or better, is similar to Omaha hi, except the pot is distributed equally among the highest and lowest 5-card poker hand. But it is worthy of mentioning certain conditions must be fulfilled in order to award the low half of the pot. The popularity of this poker variant is not near to that of Omaha hi, but certainly, it is available in leading online casinos and opulent traditional card houses. The strategy of this card game is a bit complex as the player has to compute both low and high combinations of poker hands then work out the highest ranked hand.

