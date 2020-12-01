‘Fly’ is not just a new love song or a cosy winter romantic tune, but a blend of mixing cultures, smooth hip hop, moody RnB vocals and Hindi lyrics. The song is a collaboration between Premz, Jernade Miah and Wavy Boy Smith, which is due to release this Friday, November 27th. This will be the 3rd single release from Premz’s new album which will be released later this year.

“This song is a perfect demonstration of what can happen when you genuinely bring together different cultures and genres on music- and the outcome is beautiful,” says Premz.

The notoriously recognised British Asian rapper, known for mixing cultures through his love of music, has already amassed over two million views and streams from listeners globally, with his unique infusion of culture and real-life experiences. He shares through writing and rapping personal experiences that are relatable to others, abolishing the typical terminology of a ‘rap artist’.

Premz was recognized as a BBC “Future Sounds” Artist in 2019, and had his own Residency Show on the BBC Asian Network late 2019. Published in leading publications such as GQ and The Guardian.

Featured on the single is Jernade Miah who sings his chorus in combined RnB and Hindi Vocals. Formerly signed to Warner Music Group, he has worked on recording and writing, with production credits coming from ADP (Krept & Konan, Zayn Malik) Chrishan (Chris Brown, Kid Ink), Willie Donut (Jeremih), and has features from Dr Dre Aftermath prodigy Candice Pillay on the track Speak.

The song also features Wavy Boy Smith who sings the pre-hook on the track, he is signed to 7 Wallace/Universal Music Publishing A credible songwriter, artist and producer who has upcoming co-writes with Idris Elba and has worked with artists such as Wretch 32, The Fanatix and Sevaqk. He sings the Pre-Hook and has also recently released an album called “Fly Pain” with Turkish Dcypha.

The single was produced by both Wavy Boy Smith & Ayo Beatz, a rapper, songwriter and producer. Currently Ayo Beatz has a Top 3 single in the UK charts after a recent song he produced for Wes Nelson “See Nobody”. Ayo Beatz has worked with artists like Labrinth, Wiley, Chip, Fredo, Wretch 32, J2K, Mist, Professor Green, Skrapz, Red Cafe, Stylo G and Ghetts.