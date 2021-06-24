Product Sells Out Upon Release, Now Back in Stock in the US and Internationally

(Amsterdam, Netherlands / June 24, 2021) – Spanish bombshell Apolonia Lapiedra rocks Kiiroo and the world with her ‘Feel Stars’ personalized stroker sleeve! Apolonia Lapiedra is one of the coveted models whose texturized sleeves brilliantly recreate a warm, welcoming orifice that interactively strokes in perfect synchronicity with the user to mimic a real-life visual and tactile sensation that takes excitement to unimagined heights.





“I want to thank everyone at Kiiroo for their hard work and dedication to my ‘Feel Stars’ product. My fans responded, and I am not only excited at how well it sold, but incredibly happy to let my fans know if they missed out, Kiiroo rushed to make sure they were back in stock, immediately.”

The device’s custom-made inner canals, bumps and ridges are consciously designed by Kiiroo’s talented craftsmen to perfectly accommodate adventurous KEON users in bringing to life the most realistic and authentic personal encounters possible.

‘Feel Stars’ is based on the intimate molds of some of the world’s most tantalizing models, the Feel Stars – created specifically to support the brand’s bold new KEON automated pleasure device. “Kiiroo is setting the standard for the future of sex tech with its innovative ‘Feel Star’ collection with KEON, and I could not be more excited to be a part of it,” said Lapiedra of the immersive virtual experience that follows an array of eye-popping 3D content alongside the tactile stroker. “Now you can feel me as if I am right there alone with you and only you!”

“Selling out of Apolonia’s stroker after just a few weeks is a big Thank You to Apolonia and the entire Kiiroo team, who worked so hard together to give her Fans the best quality experience,” said Kiiroo CEO Toon Timmermans “Feeling Apolonia in action is truly a one-of-a-kind experience and I am thrilled that so many people came, saw and bought her stroker.”

To find out more about going interactive with ‘Feel Stars’ and getting in sync with your favorite star and KEON, visit Kiiroo.com.

ABOUT KIIROO:

KIIROO is an award-winning interactive sex toy company based in Amsterdam, between the city’s business and famed Redlight district, that has been a leader in the teledildonics industry since 2013.

Working at the intersection of technology and human interest, KIIROO has developed one-of-a-kind innovation, FeelTechnology™ that enables users to be intimate, no matter where in the world they are. Along with its interactive devices, a highly secure social networking platform was created to provide a safe place for online interaction.

KIIROO is constantly innovating to forge new and better ways for people to connect from a distance in an increasingly digital world.

Visit the website and follow KIIROO on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and Reddit.

ABOUT APOLONIA LAPIEDRA:

Spanish actress, model and influencer Apolonia Lapiedra is known worldwide for her dark, sultry beauty and dynamic onscreen sex appeal. The petite, all-natural beauty got her start in the industry working for the CumLouder Network and Girlfriends Films in 2015, after joining forces with her now-business partner, producer/director Ramiro Lapiedra.

The raven-haired Spaniard who now makes Alicante her home, grew up in the small city of Hellín, where she applied her studies in the field of agriculture before her rise to fame as an entertainer. Within weeks of shooting her first film, the ‘Spanish Doll’ (as her fans call her) was one of the most downloaded starlets in the business, with a windfall of new devotees following her every move.

Now, with nearly 300 titles under her belt, Lapiedra is at the top of her game – an AVN and XBIZ Award nominee for Female Foreign Performer of the Year who won an AVN trophy in 2019 for Best Foreign-Shot Group Sex Scene for Video Marc Dorcel’s Infiltree. She regularly keeps her nearly 1.5 million Twitter and Instagram followers abreast of her accomplishments, while keeping them entertained with all-new original content on her official OnlyFans page.

