[Cleveland, Ohio, July 02, 2021] – Global Investigative Journalist Gabrielle Alexandra Smith will partner with INSCMagazine Founder, Publisher & CEO to launch a Women’s Dichotomy Sport’s Campaign July 2021.

Smith is currently wearing various hats in different industries. Some of the hats include being a Chairwoman in the Nation’s Capital in politics, Public Speaking, Social Justice Activist, Global Mental Health Leader, Radio Personality for Power 104.4 FM, and a lot more.





INSCMagazine and their in-house photography brand, INSC Media & Photography is a four-time award-winning company who has worked with FHM, MAXIM and Playboy models and professional athletes in addition to covering and shooting big events such as the Sundance Film Festival, the Toronto International Film Festival, SXSW, the Mid-American Conference Football and Basketball Championship Games in his native Cleveland and up at Ford Field in Detroit, MI and the Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement down in Canton, OH

Their works have appeared and featured in places such as Forbes, Huffington Post, ESPN and NBC Sports to name a few.

Cobb, a former Art institute of Pittsburgh student, is a very experienced and professional photojournalist who is geared towards tackling issues in the sports industry in covering UCF Knights football, the Denver Nuggets and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame.

The purpose for the campaign is to expose the truth about the injustice that goes on in the sports industry toward women. Smith says, “There are a lot of misconceptions in the sport’s industry toward women that occur that the average person is not aware of. This collaboration will bring out the truth about this industry. A lot of the topics will be sexuality harassment mishaps, definitely equal pay, and economic issues.

We live in a country that alone treats women less than equal. The phrase “Separate But Not Equal” is notable in the 1954 Brown vs. The Board of Education, however, it has a lot to do with the gender bias in the sports industry. This is not right. Being a part of the conversation is going to help this. There are little girls dreaming of being professional athletes and to know they will have so many challenges because of their gender is sad.

Cobb’s statement, “Smith already is internationally known in her element and outside of it. Through our meetings with Smith, we have made a decision to launch this campaign to create a space where sports politics can be told truthfully. She has a presence in the entertainment industry that allows her to discuss topics that many might not be prepared for and intimidated to speak about.

As a woman herself, she is a very bold, tenacious, strong, highly confident, and advocate for all voices in America and outside our country. We are anticipating this partnership to create a conversation with our readers and viewers.

We know her lifestyle and current career in entertainment will make great contributions to our company in this collaboration. We are excited and proud to add this to her line of things on her agenda and hats that she wears.”

The Women’s Dichotomy Sport’s Campaign will allow the voices of the professional athletes who might not be able to discuss what is going on to get heard. This campaign is women focused and will carry out throughout July 2021. Smith will use her knowledge from her interviews with athletes as evidence for specific topics.

