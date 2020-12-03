INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES, with 206,525 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon. Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON (203,444 votes) ranks second overall, while Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK (188,767 votes), Tennessee running back DERRICK HENRY (185,494) and Kansas City tight end TRAVIS KELCE (185,218 votes) round out the top five. Two of the top five vote-getters – Mahomes and Cook – are age 25 while four first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions. The PITTSBURGH STEELERS lead all clubs in total votes received. The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, GREEN BAY PACKERS and BUFFALO BILLS round out the current top five. Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 17. ​ Through the end of the voting period on December 17, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period. Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18. The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December. NFL PRO BOWL TOP-FIVE VOTE-GETTERS
POS. NAME TEAM VOTES
QB Patrick Mahomes Kansas City Chiefs 206,525
QB Russell Wilson Seattle Seahawks 203,444
RB Dalvin Cook Minnesota Vikings 188,767
RB Derrick Henry Tennessee Titans 185,494
TE Travis Kelce Kansas City Chiefs 185,218
  NFL PRO BOWL MOST VOTES BY TEAM
TEAM
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Buffalo Bills
  AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES POS. CONF. NAME, TEAM VOTES
QB AFC Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City 206,525 DE AFC Myles Garrett, Cleveland 141,415
QB NFC Russell Wilson, Seattle 203,444 DE NFC Brian Burns, Carolina 62,814
RB AFC Derrick Henry, Tennessee 185,494 DT AFC Chris Jones, Kansas City 93,564
RB NFC Dalvin Cook, Minnesota 188,767 DT NFC Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams 132,687
FB AFC Andy Janovich, Cleveland 80,350 OLB AFC T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh 119,676
FB NFC Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco 161,486 OLB NFC Khalil Mack, Chicago 76,684
WR AFC Stefon Diggs, Buffalo 149,739 ILB AFC Zach Cunningham, Houston 45,543
WR NFC DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona 177,256 ILB NFC Bobby Wagner, Seattle 114,820
TE AFC Travis Kelce, Kansas City 185,218 CB AFC Xavien Howard, Miami 66,004
TE NFC T.J. Hockenson, Detroit 88,236 CB NFC Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay 45,387
T AFC Mekhi Becton, New York Jets 65,930 SS AFC Jordan Poyer, Buffalo 102,525
T NFC David Bakhtiari, Green Bay 118,030 SS NFC Budda Baker, Arizona 136,594
G AFC Joel Bitonio, Cleveland 86,981 FS AFC Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh 121,028
G NFC Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay 51,455 FS NFC Logan Ryan, New York Giants 56,585
C AFC David Andrews, New England 73,958 P AFC Matt Haack, Miami 39,091
C NFC Jason Kelce, Philadelphia 57,975 P NFC Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams 74,386
K AFC Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis 80,890 ST AFC Chris Board, Baltimore 59,182
K NFC Younghoe Koo, Atlanta 115,348 ST NFC Nick Bellore, Seattle 73,563
RS AFC Andre Roberts, Buffalo 77,609 LS AFC Kameron Canaday, Pittsburgh 73,798
RS NFC Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago 116,620 LS NFC Hunter Bradley, Green Bay 69,034
*Vote totals through Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 AM ET
     

