Press Release: Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Leads Pro Bowl Fan Voting
Kansas City quarterback PATRICK MAHOMES, with 206,525 votes, leads all players in balloting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon.
Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON (203,444 votes) ranks second overall, while Minnesota running back DALVIN COOK (188,767 votes), Tennessee running back DERRICK HENRY (185,494) and Kansas City tight end TRAVIS KELCE (185,218 votes) round out the top five.
Two of the top five vote-getters – Mahomes and Cook – are age 25 while four first- or second-year players currently lead their conference in votes received at their respective positions.
The PITTSBURGH STEELERS lead all clubs in total votes received. The KANSAS CITY CHIEFS, SEATTLE SEAHAWKS, GREEN BAY PACKERS and BUFFALO BILLS round out the current top five.
Fan voting for the 2021 Pro Bowl presented by Verizon will continue online and on web-enabled mobile phones at NFL.com/ProBowlVote until Thursday, December 17.
Through the end of the voting period on December 17, fans will also be able to vote directly on Twitter. To cast such a vote, fans should tweet the first and last name of the player, the player’s official Twitter handle, or a hashtag including the player’s first and last name. All three of these methods must include the hashtag: #ProBowlVote. Voting via Twitter is in addition to the online ballot at NFL.com/ProBowlVote, which will be available throughout the entire voting period.
Roster selections are determined by the consensus votes of fans, players and coaches. Each group’s vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players. NFL players and coaches will cast their votes on Friday, December 18.
The NFL is the only sports league that combines voting by fans, coaches and players to determine its All-Star teams. It was also the first professional sports league to offer online all-star voting in 1995. The roster reveal will be aired on NFL Network in late December.
NFL PRO BOWL TOP-FIVE VOTE-GETTERS
POS.
NAME
TEAM
VOTES
QB
Patrick Mahomes
Kansas City Chiefs
206,525
QB
Russell Wilson
Seattle Seahawks
203,444
RB
Dalvin Cook
Minnesota Vikings
188,767
RB
Derrick Henry
Tennessee Titans
185,494
TE
Travis Kelce
Kansas City Chiefs
185,218
NFL PRO BOWL MOST VOTES BY TEAM
TEAM
Pittsburgh Steelers
Kansas City Chiefs
Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers
Buffalo Bills
AFC & NFC LEADING VOTE-GETTERS BY POSITION
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
POS.
CONF.
NAME, TEAM
VOTES
QB
AFC
Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City
206,525
DE
AFC
Myles Garrett, Cleveland
141,415
QB
NFC
Russell Wilson, Seattle
203,444
DE
NFC
Brian Burns, Carolina
62,814
RB
AFC
Derrick Henry, Tennessee
185,494
DT
AFC
Chris Jones, Kansas City
93,564
RB
NFC
Dalvin Cook, Minnesota
188,767
DT
NFC
Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams
132,687
FB
AFC
Andy Janovich, Cleveland
80,350
OLB
AFC
T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
119,676
FB
NFC
Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
161,486
OLB
NFC
Khalil Mack, Chicago
76,684
WR
AFC
Stefon Diggs, Buffalo
149,739
ILB
AFC
Zach Cunningham, Houston
45,543
WR
NFC
DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona
177,256
ILB
NFC
Bobby Wagner, Seattle
114,820
TE
AFC
Travis Kelce, Kansas City
185,218
CB
AFC
Xavien Howard, Miami
66,004
TE
NFC
T.J. Hockenson, Detroit
88,236
CB
NFC
Carlton Davis, Tampa Bay
45,387
T
AFC
Mekhi Becton, New York Jets
65,930
SS
AFC
Jordan Poyer, Buffalo
102,525
T
NFC
David Bakhtiari, Green Bay
118,030
SS
NFC
Budda Baker, Arizona
136,594
G
AFC
Joel Bitonio, Cleveland
86,981
FS
AFC
Minkah Fitzpatrick, Pittsburgh
121,028
G
NFC
Alex Cappa, Tampa Bay
51,455
FS
NFC
Logan Ryan, New York Giants
56,585
C
AFC
David Andrews, New England
73,958
P
AFC
Matt Haack, Miami
39,091
C
NFC
Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
57,975
P
NFC
Johnny Hekker, Los Angeles Rams
74,386
K
AFC
Rodrigo Blankenship, Indianapolis
80,890
ST
AFC
Chris Board, Baltimore
59,182
K
NFC
Younghoe Koo, Atlanta
115,348
ST
NFC
Nick Bellore, Seattle
73,563
RS
AFC
Andre Roberts, Buffalo
77,609
LS
AFC
Kameron Canaday, Pittsburgh
73,798
RS
NFC
Cordarrelle Patterson, Chicago
116,620
LS
NFC
Hunter Bradley, Green Bay
69,034
*Vote totals through Wednesday, December 2 at 8:00 AM ET
