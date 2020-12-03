Social media platforms such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter were intended to make it easier for people to communicate and share information. As a matter of fact, manufacturers regard these platforms as a ready market for their finished products. If you are like most people, you are obviously addicted to social media. But did you know that being active on these so-called social networks can ruin your life.
This is because the platforms have of late become a breeding den for cyber criminals, particularly those that major on identity theft. Then there are those that are capable of blackmailing you by capitalizing on the content that you innocently published. Here is a list of tips that can help you remain safe and secure when combing through social media platforms.
Log out When Through
Research shows that this is the leading cause of account hacking. You see, most people tend to forget to sign out of their account after they are done. This allows the next person that will use your computer to access your social media accounts without any limitations. The problem is that they can post rubbish stuff on your wall or timeline. This can really be dangerous if you were browsing from a cyber café as you can’t keep tabs on other users that came in after you. For the sake of being on the safe side, always make sure you log out of every social media account.
Use Strong Password
You should always regard your passwords like the gate to your home. Remember, once the password is compromised, your safety can never be guaranteed. The worst mistake you can make is to use the same password on all the platforms. This is very wrong because once they crack the password on Twitter, they will use it to access your Facebook, Instagram and snapchat accounts. It’s advisable you create a different password for every platform. Also make sure you change them from time to time. In addition to that, create a strong password that includes letters, numbers and special characters. And don’t use a simple one like your name and date of birth because it will be cracked at the blink of an eye.
Don’t be Friends with Strangers
Some criminals will send you a friend request as a bait to make you fall for their trap. Even if you want to become a social media influencer, don’t just accept friend requests from people that you are not familiar with. By the rule of thumb, you should click the decline button if their profile doesn’t seem to be real because they could be using a pseudo account. And for the sake of protecting your reputation (if you use social media for business), you should consider using Instagram proxy for managing multiple accounts.
Avoid Clicking All the Links
As you go through your news feed on social media, you will obviously come across links that have been posted by some of your friends. Don’t go clicking such links blindly without knowing what you are getting yourself into. This is because some of these links are used by criminals to circulate malwares and spywares that are later used to disclose your user credentials discreetly. You should also install an antivirus software on your computer to counter such attacks before they happen. Once they happen, they are nearly impossible to rid yourself of them.
