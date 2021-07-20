The Baptist Health Training Complex in Miami Gardens, FL on Monday, July 19th, 2021. (Peter McMahon/Miami Dolphins)

Miami Gardens, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins unveiled the team’s state-of-the-art Baptist Health Training Complex in front of guests and media. Completed by Moss Construction with interior design by Rockwell Group and architecture by ROSSETTI, the best-in-class venue was meticulously planned to create a contemporary, welcoming training environment for coaches, players, and staff.

“We invested a great deal of time and research in working to create a world-class sports performance facility,” said Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins Chairman of the Board/Managing General Partner. “We are excited to partner with Baptist Health on this venue which will set a new standard for technology, innovation and training .”





Located in Miami Gardens, the 217,200 square feet complex (125,000 sq. feet training facility and 92,200 sq. feet indoor field) features:

Outdoor practice area with two full natural grass field and full indoor practice facility

Two-story weight room with a cardio deck

Locker Rooms and a Players Lounge with multiple lounge areas and a barber shop

A state-of-the-art hydrotherapy area

Dedicated recovery area including cryotherapy and isolation tanks

Athletic training room with expansive rehabilitation space

A dining hall and fuel bar

Shaded spectator seating holding up to 2,200 people

Lush landscaping, including close to 16,000 flowers and shrubs, 210 palms and 128 total trees

“Baptist Health and the Miami Dolphins have enjoyed a longtime partnership driven by dedication and teamwork,” said Javier Hernandez-Lichtl, CEO of Baptist Health’s Doctors Hospital and Miami Orthopedics & Sports Medicine Institute. “The state-of-the-art Baptist Health Training Complex further aligns our organizations and allows us to build upon that legacy by introducing a new era of world-class care for our great Dolphins athletes while also engaging the community in meaningful ways.”

The Baptist Health Training Complex is equipped with state-of-the-art technology and football systems. The audio-visual systems in the Auditorium, position classrooms, conference rooms, weight room, Field House, and outdoor fields were designed and built by industry leading integrator Diversified. 8K Solutions designed and integrated a fully robotic camera system for acquiring practice video and two immersive walls for interactive team and individual training. The facility also features Verizon 5G Ultra Wideband and an Extreme Networks Wi-Fi 6 deployment throughout.

The partnership with Baptist Health was an extension of a decades-long relationship with the Miami Dolphins, with the entity serving as the Official Medical Team of the Miami Dolphins as well as the Official Wellness and Sports Medicine Provider of the Miami Dolphins and the Training Complex. Baptist Health also is a proud partner of the Miami Dolphins Foundation working together on a series of initiatives around the health and safety of South Florida students, coaches, and parents to grow youth football participation in South Florida.

About Baptist Health

Baptist Health South Florida is the largest healthcare organization in the region, with 11 hospitals, more than 23,000 employees, 4,000 physicians and 100 outpatient centers, urgent care facilities and physician practices spanning across Miami-Dade, Monroe, Broward and Palm Beach counties. Baptist Health has internationally renowned centers of excellence in cancer, cardiovascular care, orthopedics and sports medicine, and neurosciences.

In addition, it includes Baptist Health Medical Group; Baptist Health Quality Network; and Baptist Health Care On Demand, a virtual health platform. A not-for-profit organization supported by philanthropy and committed to its faith-based charitable mission of medical excellence, Baptist Health has been recognized by Fortune as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For in America and by Ethisphere as one of the World’s Most Ethical Companies. For more information, visit BaptistHealth.net/Newsroom and connect with us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About the Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, owned by Chairman of the Board & Managing General Partner Stephen M. Ross, are the oldest major-league professional sports franchise in the state of Florida, having joined the NFL as part of the AFL-NFL merger in 1970. The organization has played in five Super Bowls, winning championships following the 1972 (VII) and 1973 (VIII) seasons. The franchise also has won five conference championships and 13 division championships.

The Dolphins play home games in Miami Gardens at Hard Rock Stadium and have worked tirelessly to inspire a healthier, more educated, and united South Florida community. The organization has impacted more than 60,000 youth high school players, coaches and teams through the Junior Dolphins program and has worked with more than 100 South Florida organizations though Football UNITES™ presented by Baptist Health programming. For more information, visit dolphins.com.

