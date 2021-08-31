CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Mid-American Conference confirmed today its 2021-22 COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy, which applies to all MAC sponsored sports. These provisions will continue to be reviewed by the MAC Directors of Athletics and the MAC Medical Advisory Committee and will be adjusted should circumstances warrant.





2021-22 MAC COVID-19 Game Cancellation Policy

If a Mid-American Conference contest cannot be played as scheduled due to a team’s inability to participate related to COVID-19 issues, the game shall be considered a forfeit for that team and will not be rescheduled.

If both teams are unable to participate due to COVID-19 factors, the game shall be declared a “no contest”.

There shall be no minimum roster thresholds for competition.

Forfeited Mid-American Conference games will be recorded as a loss for the team unable to compete, and as a win for the scheduled opponent, for the purposes of Conference standings, determining MAC championship participants and MAC championships seeding only. Per the NCAA, this does not change an institution’s official won-lost record.

Situations related to participation in MAC championships will be addressed on a case-by-case basis within the context of this policy and applicable MAC Handbook language. Tiebreaking procedures will be implemented consistent with these policies and modified to address unbalanced schedules if necessary.

