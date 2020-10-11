Home>#INSCMagazine>Press Release: NFL Announces Schedule Changes
Photo by: Charlie Riedel/AP
#INSCMagazine NFL Press Release Sports

Press Release: NFL Announces Schedule Changes

11 Oct 2020
1080
INSCMagazine: Get Social!
Post Views: 174

Following the postponement of the Week 5 Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game, the NFL announced today the following schedule changes:

The Denver Broncos at New England Patriots game will be played in Week 6 on Sunday, October 18 at 1 p.m. ET on CBS.


The Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19 at 5:00 p.m. ET on FOX/NFL Network/Amazon.

The New York Jets at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, November 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers game moves from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, October 25 at 4:25 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, November 1 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins game moves from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, November 15 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET on CBS.

The team by team changes:

Denver Broncos

Bye moves from Week 8 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

New England Patriots

Bye moves from Week 6 to Week 5

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots moves from Week 5 to Week 6

Buffalo Bills

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Kansas City Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills Week 6 game moves from Thursday, October 15 to Monday, October 19.

Los Angeles Chargers

Bye moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos moves from Week 11 to Week 8

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Miami Dolphins

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 7

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 7 to Week 10

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos moves from Week 6 to Week 11

Jacksonville Jaguars

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 8 to Week 7

Bye moves from Week 7 to Week 8

New York Jets

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins moves from Week 10 to Week 6

Bye moves from Week 11 to Week 10

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11

The updated weekly schedules (all times ET):

Week 5

Sunday, October 11

Carolina Panthers at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Houston Texans

1:00 PM

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 PM

CBS

Arizona Cardinals at New York Jets

1:00 PM

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at Washington Football Team

1:00 PM

FOX

Miami Dolphins at San Francisco 49ers

4:05 PM

FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Cleveland Browns

4:25 PM

CBS

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys

4:25 PM

CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Seattle Seahawks

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, October 12

Los Angeles Chargers at New Orleans Saints

8:15 PM

ESPN

Tuesday, October 13

Buffalo Bills at Tennessee Titans

7:00 PM

CBS

Week 5 Byes: Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, New England Patriots

Week 6

Sunday, October 18

Chicago Bears at Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM

FOX

Detroit Lions at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM

FOX

Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings

1:00 PM

FOX

Denver Broncos at New England Patriots

1:00 PM

CBS

Washington Football Team at New York Giants

1:00 PM

FOX

Baltimore Ravens at Philadelphia Eagles

1:00 PM

CBS

Cleveland Browns at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM

CBS

Houston Texans at Tennessee Titans

1:00 PM

CBS

New York Jets at Miami Dolphins

4:05 PM

CBS

Green Bay Packers at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

4:25 PM

FOX

Los Angeles Rams at San Francisco 49ers

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, October 19

Kansas City Chiefs at Buffalo Bills

5:00 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Arizona Cardinals at Dallas Cowboys

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 6 Byes: Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Seattle Seahawks

Week 7

Thursday, October 22

New York Giants at Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, October 25

Detroit Lions at Atlanta Falcons

1:00 PM

FOX

Cleveland Browns at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM

CBS

Green Bay Packers at Houston Texans

1:00 PM

FOX

Carolina Panthers at New Orleans Saints

1:00 PM

FOX

Buffalo Bills at New York Jets

1:00 PM

CBS

Pittsburgh Steelers at Tennessee Titans

1:00 PM

CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Washington Football Team

1:00 PM

FOX

Seattle Seahawks at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 PM

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos

4:25 PM

CBS

Jacksonville Jaguars at Los Angeles Chargers

4:25 PM

CBS

San Francisco 49ers at New England Patriots

4:25 PM

CBS

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Las Vegas Raiders

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, October 26

Chicago Bears at Los Angeles Rams

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 7 Byes: Baltimore Ravens, Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings​

Week 8

Thursday, October 29

Atlanta Falcons at Carolina Panthers

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, November 1

Pittsburgh Steelers at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

New England Patriots at Buffalo Bills

1:00 PM

CBS

Tennessee Titans at Cincinnati Bengals

1:00 PM

CBS

Las Vegas Raiders at Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

FOX

Indianapolis Colts at Detroit Lions

1:00 PM

CBS

Minnesota Vikings at Green Bay Packers

1:00 PM

FOX

New York Jets at Kansas City Chiefs

1:00 PM

CBS

Los Angeles Rams at Miami Dolphins

1:00 PM

FOX

Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

4:05 PM

CBS

New Orleans Saints at Chicago Bears

4:25 PM

FOX

San Francisco 49ers at Seattle Seahawks

4:25 PM

FOX

Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, November 2

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New York Giants

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 8 Byes: Arizona Cardinals, Houston Texans, Jacksonville Jaguars, Washington Football Team

Week 10

Thursday, November 12

Indianapolis Colts at Tennessee Titans

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, November 15

Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM

FOX

Houston Texans at Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

FOX

Washington Football Team at Detroit Lions

1:00 PM

FOX

Jacksonville Jaguars at Green Bay Packers

1:00 PM

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at New York Giants

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Pittsburgh Steelers

1:00 PM

FOX

Buffalo Bills at Arizona Cardinals

4:05 PM

CBS

Denver Broncos at Las Vegas Raiders

4:05 PM

CBS

Los Angeles Chargers at Miami Dolphins

4:05 PM

CBS

Seattle Seahawks at Los Angeles Rams

4:25 PM

FOX

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints

4:25 PM

FOX

Baltimore Ravens at New England Patriots

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, November 16

Minnesota Vikings at Chicago Bears

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 10 Byes: Atlanta Falcons, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, New York Jets

Week 11

Thursday, November 19

Arizona Cardinals at Seattle Seahawks

8:20 PM

FOX/NFLN/Amazon

Sunday, November 22

Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens

1:00 PM

CBS

Detroit Lions at Carolina Panthers

1:00 PM

FOX

Philadelphia Eagles at Cleveland Browns

1:00 PM

FOX

New England Patriots at Houston Texans

1:00 PM

CBS

Green Bay Packers at Indianapolis Colts

1:00 PM

FOX

Pittsburgh Steelers at Jacksonville Jaguars

1:00 PM

CBS

Atlanta Falcons at New Orleans Saints

1:00 PM

FOX

Cincinnati Bengals at Washington Football Team

1:00 PM

CBS

Miami Dolphins at Denver Broncos

4:05 PM

CBS

New York Jets at Los Angeles Chargers

4:05 PM

CBS

Dallas Cowboys at Minnesota Vikings

4:25 PM

FOX

Kansas City Chiefs at Las Vegas Raiders

8:20 PM

NBC

Monday, November 23

Los Angeles Rams at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

8:15 PM

ESPN

Week 11 Byes: Buffalo Bills, Chicago Bears, New York Giants, San Francisco 49ers

 

 

Facebook Comments

@TheInscriberMag
Culture. Lifestyle. Sports. Entertainment & Politics
https://theinscribermag.com/

Related Articles
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Preview

Welcome to the Pittsburgh Steelers at Buffalo Bills Preview! This is your one-stop shop for everything you need to know
Arsenal F.C. Chelsea F.C. EPL Featured Front Page Liverpool F.C. Manchester City Sports Spotlight Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Uncategorized

EPL: Arsenal-Tottenham Highlight Deluge Of Derbies In England

Robert D. Cobb
After last weekend’s action was overshadowed by the clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, Barclays Premier League fans have two
Featured Front Page Golden State Warriors NBA Sports Spotlight

2013 NBA Free Agency: Warriors Make The Most Sense For Dwight Howard

Robert D. Cobb
The Houston Rockets have already traded Thomas Robinson to the Portland Trail Blazers in hopes of enticing free agent center Dwight Howard to sign with the franchise. He

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.