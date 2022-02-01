NEW YORK, N.Y. – Hours after former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores filed a class action lawsuit against the NFL, alleging racial discrimination, the NFL released a press release claiming diversity and ready to defend itself against Flores’ claims.

“The NFL and our clubs are deeply committed to ensuring equitable employment practices and continue to make progress in providing equitable opportunities throughout our organizations. Diversity is core to everything we do, and there are few issues on which our clubs and our internal leadership team spend more time. We will defend against these claims, which are without merit.”





