Championship weekend just ended, and as if the games didn’t shock us enough it began leaking that the G.O.A.T. Tom Brady was going to retire. Then, Brady said he was not sure what he was going to do on Monday. There was hope he would play again and not abandon the league in which he tormented year after year.

Looking at some of the accomplishments, Brady has achieved is just insane.





Brady has 35 wins in the playoffs. Since 1958, only the Steelers as a franchise have more playoff wins with 36 and the QB with the second most is Joe Montana with 19. (17 more playoff victories than number 2!!!!)

243-73 record

Three-time All Pro

Three NFL MVP’s

Brady has seven Super Bowl wins, Brady has more Super Bowl wins than any franchise in the league.

Five Super Bowl MVP’s (most all-time)

He has won MVP in half the SB’s he has been in. He has appeared in ten. Only the Patriots have 11, otherwise Brady has more than every other team.

The first player to be a starting QB for a SB team in both conferences.

The accomplishments this man has achieved are not even fathomable. Whether you loved or hated Brady, he is arguably the best all-time winner in the history of the NFL. He did more with less in New England, year after year, and never had a losing record. Since 2001, Brady’s team only didn’t reach double-digit wins was one time in 2002 at 9-7.

Brady vs. Peyton Manning was one of the greatest rivalries the NFL has ever seen. That was much-watch television when the HOF Manning and the future HOF Brady squared off. Manning sailed into the sunset years ago, but January with Brady has been a staple of the postseason.

See you in five years in Canton, Mr. Brady.

