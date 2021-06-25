LOS ANGELES, CA (June 25, 2021) — The DAGNASTERPUS is coming to town. Six Degrees Records released the debut single “CRAWLIN’ WITH VIPERS” today from TREE ADAMS’ new project DAGNASTERPUS. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms with the self-titled, debut album DAGNASTERPUS was released on June 25, 2021.

“Crawlin’ With Vipers” is DAGNASTERPUS’ first single, one of ten tracks on the record. “Crawlin’ With Vipers” showcases Tree Adams’ soulful, gritty vocals as he weaves the tale of a secret agent’s mission gone sideways. New Orleans legend Cyril Neville (Neville Brothers and The Meters) is a featured guest on percussion and background vocals. The DAGNASTERPUS is a benevolent, mythical creature: part Poiseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. The album was recorded both in Los Angeles and New Orleans.





“This album is a collection of immersive tales and observations about our shared experience in a painful year,” says Adams. “It’s a giant exhale of gratitude, the exuberant culmination of several years of musical collaborations with great friends and musicians in New Orleans and Los Angeles.”

Created by former frontman of The Hatters and award-winning composer Tree Adams, the band DAGNASTERPUS features an amazing lineup of all-star players from New Orleans and Los Angeles like Cyril Neville (The Neville Brothers, The Meters), Joe Ashlar (Dr John, Stanton Moore Trio), Eric Bolivar (Anders Osborne, Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe), Wally Ingram (Sheryl Crow, Bob Weir), Carl Sealove (Bob Dylan, Glen Campbell), Shaunte Palmer – (Steel Pulse, Earth Wind and Fire), David Ralicke (Beck, Lucinda Williams), Jordan Katz (DeLa Soul, Ghost Face Killah), Yayo Morales (Azar Lawrence) and Ethan Phillips (Fitz and The Tantrums, Orgone). The upcoming album was produced by Adams with recording engineer James Brack, mixing engineer Jack Miele and mastered by Joe Causey.

To download or stream “Crawlin’ With Vipers” from the upcoming DAGNASTERPUS album visit: https://ffm.to/crawlinwithvipers

DAGNASTERPUS will be performing at this year’s virtual FILO Festival on July 10, 2021.

DAGNASTERPUS CREDITS:

Record Label: Six Degrees Records

James Brack – Recrecoding Engineer

Jack Miele – Mixing Engineer

Joe Causey – Mastered By

Tree Adams – Produced By

Tree Adams – Guitar, Lead vocals

Cyril Neville – Percussion, Vocals

Joe Ashlar – Keyboards

Eric Bolivar – Drums

Yayo Morales- Drums

Wally Ingram – Percussion

Carl Sealove – Bass

Shaunte Palmer – Trombone

David Ralicke – Sax

Jordan Katz – Trumpet

Ethan Phillips – Bass

ABOUT DAGNASTERPUS

DAGNASTERPUS is a groove machine that fell out of the mind of road warrior/composer, Tree Adams, former frontman of the New York City jam band, THE HATTERS. Tree is known for his award-winning work scoring film and tv projects such as The 100, Californication, Belushi, Legends, and NCIS: New Orleans, as well as producing songs for Grammy Award-winning artists like New Orleans legend, Cyril Neville, blues musician Taj Mahal and rapper YG.

DAGNASTERPUS features nimble horns, grimy beats and gritty vocals. Tree’s lyrics are imaginative and evocative with a hint of voodoo imagery welcoming listeners into an immersive and, at times, cinematic world of merriment and mirth. The DAGNASTERPUS is a benevolent mythical creature: part Poiseidon, part Octopus and part Buddha. The band’s self-titled debut album DAGNASTERPUS will be released by Six Degrees Records in June 2021.

You can currently catch DAGNASTERPUS every Wednesday at the Hyperion Public in Los Angeles as well as at the Rock ‘N’ Bowl in New Orleans on June 23. Catch DAGNASTERPUS on July 10 at the upcoming FILO Festival, a virtual festival benefitting the First IN Last Out (road crews and support staff of live events, touring artists, and independent venues etc). DAGNASTERPUS is based primarily in Los Angeles and New Orleans.

ABOUT SIX DEGREES RECORDS

sixdegreesrecords.com

Six Degrees Records produces and markets accessible, genre-bending records that explore world music traditions, modern dance grooves, electronic music, and overlooked pop gems. The label’s catchphrase, “everything is closer than you think,” is a real reflection of Six Degrees’ commitment to different styles of music that appeal to a curious and increasingly sizable audience.

