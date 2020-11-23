Rams vs. Buccaneers Live Free On Reddit | NFL Streams Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs Los Angeles Rams Monday Night Football odds, previews, analysis and predictions

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















NFL Monday Night Football Live Stream Reddit Free!! Watch Every NFL Game Live Stream. Sean McVay’s Los Angeles Rams will square off against Bruce Arians’ Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Raymond James Stadium on Monday, November 23. The NFL Week 11 game between the Rams and the Buccaneers is scheduled to kick off at 8:15 pm ET (Tuesday, 6:45 am IST). Here’s a look at the Rams vs Buccaneers team news, Rams vs Buccaneers live stream details and our prediction ahead of the crunch encounter.

Live Stream: Buccaneers vs Rams Online here

Rams vs Buccaneers prediction and game preview

The LA Rams are currently second in the NFC West and have a 2-3 away record. Sean McVay’s side have recorded six wins so far whilst suffering three defeats along the way. The Rams also have the best defensive record in their group and in their last game, overcame group leaders, Seattle Seahawks with a 23-16 win.

On the other hand, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are in second place in the NFC South. Bruce Arians’ side are coming off a 46-23 win against the Carolina Panthers and are 3-1 in home games. Based on the recent form of both teams in the NFL, our Rams vs Buccaneers prediction is a win for the Bucs.

Rams vs Buccaneers team news and injury report

For the Rams, Brian Allen still remains a doubt after not having practised for two days in a row. Michael Brockers and Terrell Lewis also didn’t take part in the training session on Saturday with concerns over their availability on Monday.

For the Bucs, Tanner Hudson and Ali Marpet are ruled out of the game against the Rams. Jason Pierre-Paul and Ndamukong Suh are also doubts for the game.

Rams vs Buccaneers: NFL Fantasy Picks

Top picks for Rams – Jared Goff, Jalen Ramsey, Aaron Donald and Cam Akers

Top picks for Buccaneers – Tom Brady, Rob Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Leonard Fournette

Fans in the USA can watch the Rams vs Buccaneers live telecast on ESPN. The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream will be made available on fuboTV. There will be no live telecast or streaming of the Rams vs Buccaneers game in India but fans can keep track of the live scores and updates on the Twitter handles of both teams.

Rams vs Buccaneers live stream details

Fans in the USA can watch the Rams vs Buccaneers live telecast on ESPN. The Rams vs Buccaneers live stream will be made available on fuboTV. There will be no live telecast or streaming of the Rams vs Buccaneers game in India but fans can keep track of the live scores and updates on the Twitter handles of both teams.

How to watch Buccaneers vs. Rams: NFL live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds

Who’s Playing

Los Angeles @ Tampa Bay

Current Records: Los Angeles 6-3; Tampa Bay 7-3

What to Know

The Los Angeles Rams will square off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road at 8:15 p.m. ET Monday at Raymond James Stadium. If the matchup is anything like Tampa Bay’s 55-40 win from their previous meeting in September of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.

The Rams beat the Seattle Seahawks 23-16 last week. Los Angeles’ RB Malcolm Brown filled up the stat sheet, punching in two rushing touchdowns.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay ran circles around the Carolina Panthers last week, and the extra yardage (544 yards vs. 187 yards) paid off. Tampa Bay blew past Carolina 46-23. The Buccaneers can attribute much of their success to RB Ronald Jones, who rushed for one TD and 192 yards on 23 carries, and QB Tom Brady, who passed for three TDs and 341 yards on 39 attempts in addition to punching in one rushing touchdown. Brady’s performance made up for a slower contest against the New Orleans Saints two weeks ago.

Special teams collected 16 points for Tampa Bay. K Ryan Succop delivered a perfect 4-for-4 game.

The Rams are expected to lose this next one by 4.5. Those who got lucky with them against the spread last week might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the team has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The wins brought Los Angeles up to 6-3 and the Buccaneers to 7-3. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Los Angeles comes into the game boasting the fewest touchdowns allowed in the league at 16. As for Tampa Bay, they rank second in the NFL when it comes to rushing yards allowed per game, with only 76.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 8:15 p.m. ET

Where: Raymond James Stadium — Tampa, Florida

TV: ESPN

Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Ticket Cost: $50.10

Odds

The Buccaneers are a 4.5-point favorite against the Rams, according to the latest NFL odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Buccaneers as a 3.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine’s advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Los Angeles have won two out of their last three games against Tampa Bay. article source

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

