Online shopping became a trend nowadays. Especially after the Covid-19 outbreak, online shopping has increased a lot as people were bound to purchase online to avoid the crowd and the virus.

While doing offline or in-person shopping, the quality, types, size, usability and usefulness of a product can easily be judged and the decision of purchase or not to purchase can be taken easily. But while doing online shopping possibility of checking the product is minimal and in that case, the buyer has to rely on many factors. Among the factors, buyers usually take a decision on whether to buy or not, rating and reviews are one of the key factors.





Ratings of a product mean, the score provided by a user for a product after using it. For example, a dress may get 5 out of 10 for cloth quality but 10 out of 10 for its beautifulness. So, on average that specific dress may get a 7.5 out of 10.

Ratings can be of many types:

Overall rating Quality specific rating Individual user rating

Overall rating

Overall rating describes how to product meets the overall requirements of its user. If you see the rating system in Amazon, you will see that it gives an overall rating to a product saying 4.1 out of 5.

Quality specific rating

Specific rating describes the product quality based on some specific criteria. For example, a product may have a 3.5 overall rating out of 5 whereas it may get 5 out of 5 in portability. So, portability is a specific quality of that product and this 5 out of 5 can be termed as quality specific rating

Individual user rating

Everyone’s taste is unique and hence the rating provided by users are different. Individual user rating is the rating provided by any user for a specific product. From this individual rating. Overall rating and quality-specific rating are derived.

Importance of Ratings

Ratings are important information for buying a product online. This score allows the user to know the various features of that product. It motivates and demotivates the user to buy or not to buy the product. In a single word, a rating carries the sentiment and voice of the people that signifies the quality of a product.

How to analyze ratings before buying a product?

Analyzing the rating could be a tedious process. First of all, you have to check the overall rating and then a specific rating to meet your usability requirements. Then you can check the reviews provided by the users in case of worst rating and best rating. This will give you an idea of the good and bad sides of the product and will let you decide on purchasing. At last, you can compare several brands’ ratings of the same product and then take a final decision. To make the process easier you can rely on some online tools that analyze the product ratings and then provide the buyer with the key insights into the product.

