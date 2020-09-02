Real Estate: 5 Reasons To Hire A Property Manager For Your Unsold Home

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Everyone expects their home to be bought immediately after listing. Most homes actually remain listed on the property market for months if not years. The good thing is that you can utilize such a waiting period by venturing into real estate business by renting out your home and make decent returns every month.

However, managing the property on your own when you have other engagements can be a pain in the neck. This is because you will not be able to hunt for tenants and collect rent on time. Continue reading below to learn why you should rely on property management services.

Fast Acquisition of Tenants

Property managers are super talented in finding people that are in need of a place to stay. Since they know the industry like the back of their hand, they are able to find new tenants within a short duration. This is backed by the fact that they have all the time to screen the tenants to ensure that they settle for those that have a clean record of making prompt payments. As a novice landlord, you will obviously settle for anyone that comes asking for a house to rent, which increases risk of getting tenants that have been evicted elsewhere due to rent arrears.

Steady Flow of Income

As a landlord, you venture into real estate with big expectations. The problem is that you may not be able to achieve your dream alone. This is because you will not be able to collect rent as usual. Picture this, there are some months you will not be able to keep tabs on your tenants maybe due to an illness or you have travelled outside the country. And that’s not all. Some tenants will give you excuses just to justify their reason for defaulting in paying rent. But when you leave that job to a property manager, he will hunt them day and night till they pay up the rent. At the end of it all, you will be laughing all the way to the bank without any looming deficits.

It’s Easy and Convenient

Once you have a manager taking care of your property, you don’t have to spend countless hours as you go for the tenants that have defaulted. The other advantage is that the tenants will not have the privilege of calling you directly to express their concerns as they will have to report them to the property manager. Moreover, there has never been a shortage of property managers. And the process of hiring one is pretty simple. You just do a google search and contact the one that’s within your area and enter into a written agreement before they start work. The good thing is that property managers only charge a small percentage from the total rent that’s collected every month.

Thorough Screening of Tenants

Renting out your property to every Dick, Harry and Tom is a recipe for trouble. The last thing you want is to be dealing with tenants that have a criminal record or those that have a habit of defaulting in paying rent. That’s why it’s important you screen every tenant that is interested in occupying your home. You want to know where they are coming from, what they do for a living and whether they have a good credit report. You might even have to call their previous landlord just to set the record straight. Once you have verified all these concerns and satisfied, you can then allow the tenant to move into the house.

Help in Maintenance and Repairs

There are some tenants that engage in activities that can damage your property. Since your goal is to sell the home in the future, you should hire a property manager that can be conducting regular inspection just to ensure that everything is intact. Since you may not be able to make such a routine inspection, the manager can help in protecting your interests by making sure that damages are repaired as soon as they happen. When you do everything on your own, you will only notice such damages after the tenants have moved out.

