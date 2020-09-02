5 Factors for Choosing the Best Reverse Osmosis Water Filter

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Reverse osmosis filtering is one of the recognised methods of providing safe drinking water today. However, not all reverse osmosis water filter systems are built the same. Some are better suited for certain conditions than others.

Here are the top factors to consider when you’re in the market for an RO filter system that will work best for your home.

Your Water Source

Note that a reverse osmosis water filter is not suitable for all homes. The first thing you should take into consideration is the water source of your home or office. If you are situated in an urban area, the water in your place tends to be less contaminated.

The water has been pre-filtered and sanitised before it gets to your home. That means your RO filter has very little to clean and sanitise. For this type of water source, an entry-level RO filtration system can do the job.

On the other hand, suburban areas rely on private wells as their primary water source. It should be noted that these wells are more prone to contamination than city water.

That is why an RO filter should also be outfitted with a UV light to eliminate viruses, bacteria, and other living microorganisms. The positioning of the UV lighting system is also essential if you want to sterilise the water properly.

Operation and Installation

Some reverse osmosis water filter systems are easier to install and operate than others. Some systems have been pre-fitted and pre-assembled, making them easy to mount and install.

They also have fewer parts, and replacing the filters will be very easy. In many instances, the RO filters that go on top of the sink are simpler and easier to operate. The ones that go under the sink will usually have more pipes and fittings, making them more troublesome to figure out.

Your DIY Skills

Another related factor that you should consider is the design of the RO system and your DIY skills. Commercial RO systems are usually built to serve an entire home or commercial establishment. They have many parts, different functions, and a variety of control features.

It means they can produce more clean water at a faster rate. The hitch is that they have many parts and can be very complex for the average homeowner to install, maintain, and repair. If something goes wrong—maybe the faucet in the sink doesn’t get water, it will take time to figure out how to get water there again.

If you have some DIY skills, you can use the more complex reverse osmosis water filter systems. However, if you lack technical ability, it is in your best interest to stick to simpler systems.

Water Pressure

Some reverse osmosis water filter models will require more water pressure than others. The PSI level in your area is a crucial factor. Check the pressure requirements of different RO filters. Get the ones that can accommodate the amount of water pressure in your home or place of business.

NOTE:If your home’s water pressure is below 40 PSI, you can purchase a booster pump. By doing so, you can get an RO filter that requires higher water pressures.

Flow Rate

Another important factor to consider is the flow rate of the filter. The majority of RO systems today have a flow rate of 50 GPD. However, to keep expectations more realistic, it is usually about 20% less than the stated flow rate.

Conclusion

These are the top 5 factors to consider when you’re in the market for an RO filter. Follow the tips provided here, and you will find the right filter unit a lot easier.

