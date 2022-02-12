Do you think the value of an annual eye exam is only updating your vision prescription? No, it’s not! It goes far beyond than that. Let’s have a look at some of the top reasons why you and your family should visit one of the optometrists at least once a year.

Corrected Vision: Getting updated prescriptions is one of the most common reasons to go for an eye exam. If you are using glasses or contact lenses, you are required to have your prescriptions verified regularly. Eyes keep changing and the old prescription can do as much harm as good. Wearing contact lenses has many risks, so going to the behavioral optometrist annually is required to ensure that not only the prescription is right, but your eyes are also very healthy.





Regular Checkups: Annual eye exams for your vision correction are very important, even if you do not wear glasses or lenses. In case of kids, a regular vision check is very crucial to make sure that are doing well in their school. It is very difficult to get success in school when they can’t see the classroom things properly.

Eye Diseases: Going to the behavioral optometrist for an eye exam can help in determining whether your eye can see things at a particular distance or not but a comprehensive eye exam with the optometrist will help in evaluating the overall health and the eye wellness. It doesn’t matter whether your family has a history of eye disease or not, going for a regular check-up is very much essential.

Diagnosing Early Symptoms: When some potential eye condition is found out in its early stage, the treatment can be more effective. Have your eyes check-up frequently if you have any family history of eye diseases or any other chronic disease that puts you in greater risk.

Overall Health Condition: There are several threats to your eyes that include digital eye strain, allergies, physical injuries and sun damage. It is crucial to evaluate your eyes to ensure you minimize the harm and learn how to address each recurring issue.

Endure Certain Procedures: A comprehensive eye exam will help in discovering other potential health problems that include high blood pressure, cancer, high cholesterol etc. A visit to the best optometrist regularly helps in eliminating many future threats and also treating eyes as well as they deserve to.

Here Are A Few Signs Which Indicate You Must Visit an Eye Doctor Immediately or More Frequently:

You are suffering from diabetes or other health conditions that have a high impact on your eyes. If you have a family with a history of eye issues like diabetes, glaucoma, then you need more visits.

When you don’t remember when you had your last eye exam.

You are facing difficulty driving at night.

You are experiencing eye strain, blurred vision or headaches after sitting for an extended amount of time in front of the TV or computer.

You are getting motion sickness or having trouble while following any moving target.

You are holding books or newspaper away from your face and focus your eyes to read them.

You are noticing some changes in your vision after head trauma.

Do not wait long for these signs to check with a behavioral optometrist. You must know that an eye exam is farther more than just your eyes. At least one eye health check-up with the optometrist in a year helps you in remaining top of your vision health but some people also need more than one visit, especially people who are at high risk of eye problems.

