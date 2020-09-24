Reduce Your Fear of the Dentist: Top Tips

INSCMagazine: Get Social!



















Many people are afraid of the dentist. Even those who don’t have a huge fear are anxious when they see their dentist. We all know that our dentist is going to take good care of us, however, an appointment can still make us feel uneasy.

This article can help you. It will show you how you too can reduce your fear of the dentist slowly but surely.

Talk About How You’re Feeling

When you visit your dentist tell them and their team how you are feeling. You can even mention how you’re feeling when you’re making this appointment. This can prove to be quite helpful as they may take extra time with you.

Every dentist and their time are used to having nervous patients. They can tell you what they’re doing every step of the way and keep you as comfortable as possible.

Focus on your Breathing During the Appointment

Right now, it’s time to practice how you will breathe when you’re in the dentist’s chair. It’s important that you don’t hold your breath, no matter how anxious you are. Take slow, deep breaths and try to think about something positive. Let your mind wander and think about those things that make you happy.

If you can reduce your anxiety enough to have preventive dentistry your teeth and your overall health will benefit.

Don’t Drink Caffeine Before Your Appointment

While you might be tempted to have a cup of your favorite coffee before your appointment it won’t help you reduce your stress levels. If you’re thirsty, have some water or anything else that isn’t full of caffeine. You should also make sure that you don’t eat anything sugary. Sugary foods won’t help you with your stress levels.

Listen to Some Music

While you’re in the waiting room, why not listen to some music? Choose some music that relaxes or calms you. When you listen to music that calms you it will help you to focus on something else. This can only be a good thing as it will help you to relax even more. Just make sure you only ever focus on positive things and listen to relaxing and calming music.

Sooner or later, you may associate your dentist with calming music. You could start to find yourself feeling a little less anxious whenever you see your dentist.

Communicate with Hand Signals

Have you ever thought about communicating with hand signals? You could let your dentist know by way of signals that you’re ready to stop. You could also have a hand signal that tells the dentist you want them to ease off a little. The hand signals don’t have to be complicated, they can be simple and help to communicate your feelings.

Ask your dentist if they recommend using any particular hand signals. Chances are they already have a few that they use with other patients. You can potentially reduce your anxiety and feel so much better about seeing your dentist. Use the above tips to help you and go easy on yourself.

