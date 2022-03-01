On paper, the idea of embarking on a traveling excursion with your special someone sounds like a great idea. After all, who’d pass up the opportunity to visit enchanting new places and have bold new experiences with the person they love? While there’s no denying that couples’ trips can be a lot of fun, they can also be quite stressful – especially if both parties spend the entire time arguing. So, before heading off on your next trip with your partner, take care to educate yourself on the most common causes of the arguments that take place during such trips.





Spending too Much Time Together

No matter how over the moon you and your partner are for one another, there’s such a thing as spending too much time together. Even if you spend the bulk of your leisure time together when you’re at home, you’re presumably apart throughout every workday, thereby providing you both with a nice break from one another. However, when traveling together, you may feel compelled to spend every waking moment in each other’s company.

While travel excursions can be fantastic vehicles for bringing couples closer together, it’s important for you and your partner to give each other some breathing room. As any couple that’s embarked on a lengthy vacation can attest, the adage “Familiarity breeds contempt” is extremely applicable in this situation. So, if you discover that being around each other 24/7 is starting to feel a bit suffocating, don’t be afraid to spend a few hours apart. For example, if there are any attractions that you’re eager to see but your partner has no interest in, enjoying them on your own should prove to be an excellent use of your solo time. Couples visiting America’s Sailing Capital are sure to find a plethora of interesting Annapolis events. By the time you and your sweetie meet up again, you should be thrilled to see one another.

Not Knowing Each Other Very Well

Going on a lengthy vacation with someone you barely know is extremely ill-advised. While taking short trips with someone you recently started dating can be a great way to get to know them better, jumping directly into a weeks-long vacation is seldom a smart move. Spending this much time together can often prove challenging for couples who have been together for years, so if you’ve only known someone for a matter of months – or weeks – try to keep your travel excursions short. As you get to know one another better, you can gradually work your way up to lengthier trips.

Obsession with Social Media

It’s no secret that many people use social media to present idealized versions of their lives. Additionally, even if you and/or your sweetie aren’t normally the type to do this, you may feel differently the next time you embark on a lavish vacation. The urge to photograph and share images of every locale you visit, every attraction you come across and even everything you eat stands to make your trip more about your social media followers than you and your partner. So, while there’s generally nothing wrong with providing social media followers with the occasional vacation update, they don’t need to be privy to every conceivable detail of your trip.

Disagreements Over Dining

Hangriness can be a consistent cause of conflict on couples’ trips. Dining at interesting new restaurants is among the most enjoyable aspects of any vacation, and if you and your sweetheart have differing views of what constitutes good food, disagreements over where to eat are likely to ensue. Fortunately, you can nip such disagreements in the bud by taking turns choosing restaurants. This ensures that for every meal you eat a restaurant you didn’t choose, you’ll get to eat one at a restaurant of your choosing. Compromise is part of any healthy relationship, and unless you’re exceptionally finicky, you should be able to find at least one entrée that suits your palette on any menu.

Embarking on a trip with your sweetie can be a deeply romantic and mutually satisfying endeavor. However, not all couples’ trips go off without a hitch. In fact, relatively few of them are free of disagreements. No matter how in love the two of you are, couples’ trips can be veritable hotbeds of relationship conflict. Luckily, by coming to understand the most common causes of travel-based arguments, you can begin taking preemptive measures to steer clear of them.

Share this: Facebook

Tumblr

Twitter

LinkedIn

Email

Pinterest

Reddit

Pocket

Print

Telegram

WhatsApp

Skype

